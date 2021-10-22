Moti Brothers latest: Whole kontri pray for Zidan, Zayyad, Alaan, Zia Moti wey disappear

22 October 2021, 19:49 WAT New Informate one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook/Curro Heuwelkruin Independent School Wetin we call dis foto, Curro Heuwelkruin Independent School

South Africans don ask kontri pipo to unite and pray for di return of four brothers wey jaguda pipo kidnap from Polokwane, Limpopo, on Wednesday.

SA Police confam di disappearance of di four school children aged six, 11, 13 and 15 years wey unknown gun men allegedly take dem at gunpoint.

For inside statement, police say dem don already launch manhunt to secure di release of Zidan, Zayyad, Alaan, and Zia Moti.

Di four boys na di son of one wealthy South African business man, Nazim Moti and im wife Shakira Moti.

Police say di e neva dey clear wetin be di reason behind di kidnap.

Wetin Moti family tok?

Di Moti family don ask di public to help em wit any informate wey fit ensure di safe return of dia children.

Moti family lawyer Philip Smit, tell local tori pipo say di kidnapping dey ransom-motivated.

"Di family dey in distress and under extreme traumatic stress for dia four sons, "im tok.

"We don receive hundreds of phone calls. We just need di boys back. Dat na all we dey pray for," Smit add am.

How kidnap of di Moti brothers happun?

Police say di jaguda pipo forcefully remove di four school children from one vehicle wey deys transporting dem to school on Wednesday morning at about 07:00.

Preliminary investigations show say di children aged six, 11, 13 and 15 years, naall learners from one primary school for Dalmada, for di outskirts of Polokwane,

A group of about seven suspects armed wit rifles na im forcefully remove dem from dia scholar transport.

Di 64-year-old driver allegedly bin dey carry di children from Nirvana and bin dey drive along R37 road near di N1 bypass wen two vehicles suddenly block am, one white Kia Sorento and black Mercedes Benz.

A total of seven occupants from di two vehicles, dressed in white overalls come down from di moto begin shoot randomly.

Di suspects come force di four children out of di motor into dia Mercedes Benz and drive comot. leave di distraught driver on di scene together wit im vehicle.

Police later recover di cellphones of di victims afta dem dump am for one Flora Park.

South Africans pray for di dia return

Di hashtag #Motibrothers don dey trend on twitter as South Africans dey pray for di safe return of di brothers.

DiCurro Heuwelkruin Independent School, wey di boys bin dey attend post one picture of teachers and pupils dey knee in prayer for dai safe return

Dem pleaded on Facebook wit di public to help find di sons of di Polokwane businessman.

Former Miss Earth South Africa, Catherine Constantinides, post am on Twitter: ''At 12 noon di nation dey ask to stand in unity & pray for di #MotiBrothers & dia family.

South African activist, EFF leader Julius Malema also ask make pipo join hands to find di kidnappers first.

Dis na wetin some other pipo dey tok on social media:

