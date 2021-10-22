Medikal detained: Ghana rapper Samuel Adu Frimpong go stay prison custody for days

22 October 2021, 15:25 WAT New Informate 30 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, fACEBOOK/mEDIKAL Wetin we call dis foto, Around September 26, Medikal share video of himself as he dey hold gun on social media.

Circuit Court for Accra remand Ghanaian rapper, Medikal to police custody for five days.

Dis be after dem detain de musician for brandishing gun inside video for social media.

Dem charge am with de display of arms and ammunition, but de rapper plead not guilty to de charge.

Wia dis foto come from, Other

Dis recent case dey raise de number of musicians who dey inside prison custody for Ghana dis week to two.

Both Medikal den Shatta Wale go remain inside Ankaful Prison until next week when de court go hear dema cases.

Meanwhile earlier dis week, Police arrest another young man who dem describe as "dangerous armed robber" who also brandish weapon on social media.

Officials track him down wey dem arrest am, during de arrest dem retrieve about four weapons on de man who police say dey on dema wanted list.