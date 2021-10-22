How 17 year old boy wey sneak enta girls hostel take die

40 minutes wey don pass

Plenty reactions don follow di death of one seventeen year old boy wey die sake of injuries e sustain afta girls from neighbouring school attack am.

Di boy wey be final year student of Gathiruini Boys Secondary School for Kiambu county, Nairobi, Kenya capital bin together wit five oda boys comot from dia school sneak enta girls hostel for early mor-mor on Friday.

Di Directorate of Criminal Investigations inside statement say as di girls for Komothai Girls Secondary School site di boys, dem raise alarm immediately wey attract di attention of di school guards, teachers, students plus everyone wey dey di school.

Five of di boys manage to escape.

Angry students and staff corner di last one, descend on am, give am serious beating, land am life-threatening injuries wey e no survive

Di boy later die for hospital.

Di Directorate of Criminal Investigation inside statement say crime scene detectives later visit di school and recover planks of woods dem reason say dem use beat di suspect.

Pipo wey react to di incident condemn di death of di boy.

Wia dis foto come from, DCI KENYA

