Nnamdi Kanu Biafra: Key FG findings on Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, Yoruba Nation Sunday Igboho

Nigeria goment don release report of di investigation dem carry out on Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Igboho.

Di leader of di proscribed Independent People of Biafra [Ipob] and Yoruba nation activists Sunday Adeyemo wey many pipo sabi as Sunday Igboho dey face case wit goment.

Nigeria Minister for Justice, Abubakar Malami bin brief tori pipo for inside statement e title;

"Investigation Reports On Acts Of Terrorism And Allied Offences Perpetrated By Nnamdi Kanu And Report On the Sponsors And Financiers Of Sunday Igboho And Associates."

E claim say di IPOB leader wey dey DSS custody since goment agencies re-arrest am for June 2021 dey accused of plenty crimes wey include inciting violence for di kontri.

Malami also say dem don identify di sponsors of Yoruba activist, Sunday Igboho wey dey prison for Benin Republic since July 2021 dey await court ruling.

One presidential ad-hoc committee wey Nigerian goment set up afta di re-arrest of Nnamdi Kanu na im carry out di investigation.

Key things wey di report of di investigation discover about Sunday Igboho

Major sponsor of Sunday Igboho: Di minister of Justice tell tori pipo say dia investigation reveal say one federal law maker for di National Assembly na major financier of di Yoruba nation activist.

Adesun International Concept Limited: One of Igboho company wey e dey allegedly use collect money from im sponsors.

Amount e don collect: Igboho bin receive a total transfer sum of N127 million naira from im between 22nd October, 2013 and 28th September, 2020.

Between March 2013 and 11th March 2021, di transactions dem record from im account na Two hundred and Seventy-three million, one hundred and ninety eight thousand, two hundred naira only.

E get links wit Boko Haram and terrorism: Di Nigeria goment also say Igboho contribute money to fund terrorism for di kontri. E "transfer ₦12 million to Abbal Bako & Sons.

E say Abbal Bako & Sons and dia alleged promoter Abdullahi Umar Usman, na suspects for di on-going Joint Terrorist Financing Investigation for United Arab Emirates (UAE).

"Dis report show di link between separatists' agitation, terrorism financing and disruptions of peace inside di kontri," Malami tok.

Key things wey di di report of di investigation discover about Nnamdi Kanu

Nigeria goment allege say Nnamdi Kanu take advantage of di October, 2020 EndSARS protests to incite pipo to cause violence for di kontri.

Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB members and #EndSARS protesters allegedly attack and kill many security agents.

One hundred and seventy-five (175) security personnel na im IPOB/ESN kill, comprising 128 Police men, 37 military personnel and ten 10 oda security operatives.

Say IPOB/ESN attack cause destruction for Palace of the Oba of Lagos, kontri home of Govnor Hope Uzodinma, burning of 150 buses for Lagos Bus Terminal, Sen. Ndoma Egba house for Calabar Municipal, Cross River State, and so on.

Alleged killing of prominent Nigerians including; killings of traditional leaders, Chike Akunyili and eight oda Ahmed Gulak on 30th May. 2021.

Alleged attack by IPOB/ESN on Nigerian Correctional Service, including di Headquarters of NCoS, Owerri, Imo State wia 1,841 inmates escape.