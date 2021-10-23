Mercy Johnson: Chrisland school react as lady wey counter Mercy Johnson claim of bullying apologise

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/mercyjohnsonokojie

Mix reactions don follow di apology from di lady wey accuse Nigerian actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie say she dey at fault for wetin hapun to her pikin for school.

Di lady bin apologise to Mercy Johnson on Friday afta di actress speak up on social media about di experience wey her daughter dey pass true for school.

Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie bin post one long narration wia she claim say one teacher dey bully her daughter for school and ask weda na crime to be Mercy Johnson-Okojie daugher?

Wia dis foto come from, Odas

"A teacher for my pikin school don dey bully my daughter constantly for 2 whole weeks. She no be her class teacher, yet she dey show up for her class everyday to intimidate her!" Di actress tok.

For di caption wey follow di post for her instagram handle, she ask;

"Wetin you go do wen di teacher na actually di bully and your pikin di constant victim? Enough is enough, I don report to di school authorities and I go see dis to di end.

Wia dis foto come from, Odas

Wia dis foto come from, Odas

Wia dis foto come from, Odas

Immediately afta di actress post dis, one social media user claim to be eyewitness of wetin happun for di school on Thursday.

Di social media user accuse Mercy Johnson of harassing di school Head Teacher with thugs afta dem correct her daughter for fighting another child during school hours.

And to respond to dis accusation from di social media user, Mercy Johnson go live on Instagram while she visit di school.

For di live video, Mercy Johnson speak with di Head teacher and ask her if dem meet on Thursday and di Headteacher say no.

Later on Friday, di lady wey bin accuse di actress come do video to apologise to Mercy Johnson for wetin she bin tok before.

"I just come on here to apologise to Mrs Mercy Johnson Okojie. I no get di correct information and I no get first-hand information on everything," di lady tok.

"I believe wetin I see over wetin go don happun there. So I based my judgment based on dat and I dey very sorry for whatever issues I fit don cause her family.

"And whatever trauma I go don cause dem throughout di whole of today. I really hope she finds am for her heart to forgive me."

Di lady also allege say she dey receive death threats since she make di accusation, and beg di public to forgive her.

How Chrisland School react

Di management of Chrisland School tell BBC Pidgin say dem dey investigate wetin actually happun for dem to fit establish di true state of tins.

Akin Fadeyi wey be Member, Advisory Board of Chrisland tok on behalf of di School Management say dem don dey do tok-tok with each and everyone wey di mata concern.

"We dey work on every available information wey dey our disposal and dey investigate what actually take place to enable us establish di true state of things."

"Dis, we don quickly start to dey engage with each and everyone wey dey concerned, both within our internal and connected relationships."

Di school promise to inform BBC Pidgin once dem don dey able to know wetin truly happun.

How odas react

Media personality Tolu Oniru, Alias Toolz write for her Instagram story say di apology from di teaher no dey acceptable.

She advise Mercy Johnson-Okojie to sue a lady who accused her of storming her daughter's school with thugs.

"Mercy Johnson Okojie I know you dey gentle, but please sue her...Mercy please sue! I go distribute aso-ebi for di pipo wey want to follow you to court."

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram