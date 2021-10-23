Rosemary Ndlovu: South African policewoman kill her relatives and boyfriend to pocket dia insurance money

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, AFP

Court don find former South African policewoman Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu guilty of killing five of her relatives and her boyfriend.

Na between 2012 and 2018 di six pipo die wit di help of one hitman.

Di reason why she kill dem na so she fit profit from dia life-insurance money.

Dem finally catch Ndlovu wey be 46 years afta di pesin wey she bin hire to kill her sister report her to police.

Tori be say na next month dem go sentence her.

Di court find Ndlovu guilty of attempted murder of her mother, Maria Mushwana, as well as insurance fraud afta she don already pocket an estimated 1.4m rand ($95,000; £69,000).

During di three-month trial, di goment lawyer reveal how she arrange life and funeral insurance for her relatives and then kill dem.

Di first pesin wey she kill na her cousin, Witness Madala Homu, for March 2012. Then her sister follow, Before she kill her boyfriend, niece and two nephews dem.

Her last victim, Brilliant Mashego, die for January 2018.

For most of di cases she hire hitmen to carry out di murders, but for 2013 na she herself poison and strangle her sister Audrey Somisa Ndlovu.

How police catch Rosemary Ndlovu?

Di murder series end afta she meet somebody to kill another of her sister and di sister five children for March 2018.

Di man wey she hire inform di police, dem arrange one sting operation to record her tok about her plans, na wetin tori pipo Times Live news site report.

Na dia dem hear Ndlovu dey speak about how she bin wan make dem burn di six of dem alive for dia house and add say she need di money, Times Live report.

Throughout di trial, Ndlovu bin maintain say she dey innocent, she even accuse many of di 50 state witnesses of lying.

But di goment lawyer produce evidence to show her relationship wit most of her victims before dia death and how she benefit after.

"Di accused na either di last pesin to see dem alive or di first to notice say dem dey miss," na so state advocate Riana Williams tell AFP news agency.