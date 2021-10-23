Joy Onoh: How 24-year-old online seller die as she go make delivery

Dooshima Abu

BBC News Pidgin, Abuja

16 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Joy Onoh

"Afta I drink garri train Joy for University now wey she don finish to epp me, dem kill am" dis na wetin joy mama yarn BBC Pidgin on top di death of her pikin.

49 -year- old Grace Onoh wey be widow for 12 years say all her hope don dabaru and her world don crash to pieces. " All our hope bin dey on her but as e dey now, I no know wia to start from for dis life again" she explain.

Police on Wednesday 20th October, find Joy deadi bodi for ground around Federal Housing for North Bank area of Makurdi, afta she leave house to go deliver six turtleneck shirts to one customer for di area.

Joy start di online business two months ago wit di business name Sparklight Collectibles to raise moni to pay her outstanding school fees for Benue State University

Who be Joy Israel Onoh?

Wia dis foto come from, Joy Onoh

24-year-old Joy Onoh come from Enugu state, for Nigeria southeast but her parents don live for Makurdi di Benue state capital for about 21 years now.

She attend NUJ pen Nursery and Primary School and later go Anglican Secondary School.

Her dream na to become ogbonge journalist for Naija, so she decide to go read Mass Communication for Benue State University and she graduate last year.

Joy na di first child among three pikin dem, but tins come dey rough for di family wen dia papa die 12-years ago.

Tins bad sotey she no fit feed dia pikin or pay dia school fees and so di oda pikin dem gatz drop out of school so

dat from her little moni, she fit train Joy wit hope say if she finish school start work, she go den train her oda sister and broda dem.

"Di suffer wey I suffer to ensure say I support her for school no get part two".

"Sometimes wey moni no dey I go borrow moni from pipo just to make sure say she no drop out" Grace tok

She say she neva know how to cope wit di tragedy and dat di future of di oda two still dey hang for air.

Wetin Really Happun and how joy allegedly die

According to her sister, Cynthia Israel Onoh, Joy bin get order online for six turtle neck shirts.

Di customer bin demand for three red and three green colour but Joy tell dem say she no get those colours all, but she go bring dem oda fine colours wey dem go like.

On Tuesday, 19th of October, she ask di customer to send dia address in di morning, but dem no send until around 5pm.

So wen di customer send di address, she tell her mama to leave her hair wey she bin dey plait so dat she go deliver di shirt sharp-sharp and den come back

Each of di shirt di cost 2,000 naira. Joy bin cari di shirts dem on credit from pipo wey di sell wholesale for di rate of 1500 and den add 500 as her own profit.

Around 7 pm wen her family discover say she neva come back from business, dem begin call her line-but she no pick.

Di sister come call wit her own line and wen she pick, she discover say her voice be like pesin wey don dey cry tey-tey.

Cynthia say she ask her wia she dey, she refuse to tok and later tell her say she go explain to her later.

Afta a few minute, she call back and ask her sister and best friend make dem send her UBA account details.

Wia dis foto come from, Joy Onoh Wetin we call dis foto, Di late Joy Onoh wit one of her friends

Na dia according to di sister, dem sense say something dey wrong wit her - dem come rush go nearby Police station to report di mata but police say e must reach 24 hours if dem no see am before dem go take action.

Di only option wey di family get at di time according to Cynthia, na to begin pray and kontinu to call di line but e bin no go through.

But on Wednesday morning, one of dia friends come call dem to inform dem say dem see her bodi for ground without blouse.

"I dey very disappointed for di way wey dem take kill my sister," Cynthia tok.

"She bin dey only hustle to try pay her school fees. Joy na beta pesin and my role model.

"I neva fit believe say she don die, I still dey hope for miracle."

Police Investigation

Benue State Police Command say dem don begin investigate di mata.

Di police tok-tok pesin, Catherin Anene say wem dem bin find Joy deadi bodi e no get any mark of violence and dem don cari am go mortuary.