CBN eNaira: Wen President Buhari launch Nigeria digital currency see wetin go change

28 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Nigeria Presidency Wetin we call dis foto, Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari go officially lunch eNaira on Monday October 25, 2021 for state House Abuja.

eNaira na Nigeria first digital currency platform.

And na for September dis year Central Bank of Nigeria bin launch di eNaira website.

CBN say eNaira go provide "unique form of money wey dey denominated in Naira".

Na for October 1 di central bank bin plan to launch di digital currency.

But CBN cancel di plans sake of Nigeria 61st Independence Day activities.

For now di eNaira Wallet App no dey available for download.

But soon e go dey available for download on Google Play store for Android users and App Store for those wey get iPhone.

Pipo wey wan use eNaira fit also dial one USSD short code and follow di required steps to perform transactions.

According to di tok-tok pesin for CBN, Osita Nwasinobi, di lunch na di first step for di eNaira journey.

E add say eNaira go continue wit series of changes, capabilities and enhancements for di platforms.

Wen Buhari launch Nigeria e-Naira see wetin go change

Dis na di features of eNaira.

Unified Payment System

Customers fit now move dia money from dia bank account to dia eNaira wallet without stress.

Customers now go fit make in-store payment using dia eNaira wallet by scanning QR codes.

Bank Account Management

Customers fit monitor dia eNaira wallet, check balances and look dia transaction history.

Peer-to-Peer Payment

E go allows users to send money to one another through dia linked bank account or card.

CBN e-Naira: Why Central Bank of Nigeria settle for Digital Currency

Wia dis foto come from, CBN Wetin we call dis foto, CBN

Di CBN govnor list di benefits of di eNaira and e include -

Increased cross-border trade

Accelerated financial inclusion

Cheaper and faster remittance inflows

Easier targeted social interventions

Improvements in monetary policy effectiveness

Payment systems efficiency

Tax collection.

Bitt Inc. wey develop Nigeria e-Naira dey key to di development and successful launch of di central bank digital currency (CBDC).

Dem bin don do same for Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) for April 2021.