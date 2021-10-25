Clock go back 2021 UK: See wen spring time change dey happun for UK and why

52 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Clock

For pipo wey dey live for United Kingdom dis time of year na im dem dey move dia clock go back.

Dis year e go happun on di last Sunday for October dat na October 31, 2021.

E go signal di end of British Summer Time.

And dis na one sign say winter don show as di clock dey go back.

E mean say even wen day break for morning e go still day dark and sunset go happun around 4pm.

Also if you dey live Nigeria e mean say our time go dey one hour ahead of UK time.

But why di clocks dey go back by one hour and wen e go happun?

Dis na eviritin you need to know about di clock going back?

When di clock go back for UK?

Di clocks go, go back an hour at 2am on October 31 and dis one mean say pipo dia go get extra one hour sleep on Sunday morning.

Wen di clock go back, di UK go now dey on Greenwich Mean Time (GMT).

Where for UK di clock change dey happun?

Di clock dey go back every year on di last Sunday of October for UK and go forward again for di last Sunday for March.

Globally, for places like North America, Daylight Savings Times (DST) dey start on di second Sunday for March and di clock dey go back on di first Sunday in November.

Meanwhile, for Australia, di clocks dey go back on di first Sunday for October.

Why dem dey change di time?

Di reason why dem dey move di clock forward back and forth na so pipo fit make use of di best natural light.

Di kontries wey dey far from di equator get more hours of darkness from di clock changing.

Na one man entomologist from New Zealand wey im name na George Vincent Hudson invent dis system for 1895.

Tori be say during di First World War, Germany and Austria introduce clock changing to save on coal consumption. dia Allies follow suit.