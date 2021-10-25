Possible coup attempt dey happen for Sudan - Reports
Reports wey dey come in say possible coup attempt dey happen for Sudan.
One report say unidentified military forces surround di house of di Prime Minister, Abdallah Hamdok.
E also say security forces arrest four cabinet ministers and one civilian member of di transitional government.
No immediate comment from di military don comot for now.
News agency Reuters dey report say di information ministry say "joint military forces" arrest civilian members of di Sovereign Council.
Dem also nab members of di goment and don take dem to one undisclosed location. Di report add.
Sudan don dey on edge since one failed coup plot last month open bitter relation between military and civilian groups.
Di two groups suppose dey share power following di 2019 removal of former leader Omar al-Bashir
President Omar al-Bashir comot for coup for April 2019.
Last week, many cabinet ministers take part for one big protests inside several parts of Khartoum and oda cities against di possibility of military rule.
Di military head of di Sovereign Council don before now insist on im commitment to di transition.
