Possible coup attempt dey happen for Sudan - Reports

25 October 2021, 07:15 WAT New Informate 30 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Pipo gada around as smoke and fire na im dem see on di streets of Kartoum, Sudan, in di middle of reports of a coup on Monday October 25, 2021.

Reports wey dey come in say possible coup attempt dey happen for Sudan.

One report say unidentified military forces surround di house of di Prime Minister, Abdallah Hamdok.

E also say security forces arrest four cabinet ministers and one civilian member of di transitional government.

No immediate comment from di military don comot for now.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

News agency Reuters dey report say di information ministry say "joint military forces" arrest civilian members of di Sovereign Council.

Dem also nab members of di goment and don take dem to one undisclosed location. Di report add.

Sudan don dey on edge since one failed coup plot last month open bitter relation between military and civilian groups.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Di two groups suppose dey share power following di 2019 removal of former leader Omar al-Bashir

President Omar al-Bashir comot for coup for April 2019.

Last week, many cabinet ministers take part for one big protests inside several parts of Khartoum and oda cities against di possibility of military rule.

Di military head of di Sovereign Council don before now insist on im commitment to di transition.