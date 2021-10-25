Shatta Wale shooting prophecy: Kwesi Appiah get Ghana court bail afta shooting prophecy

12 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Credit: Jesus Ahuofe/Facebook

Circuit Court for Accra grant bail to pastor wey prophesy say someone go shoot Shatta Wale.

De court grant am bail to de sim of Ghc100,000 plus three sureties.

In addition de cour add say he for report to de police station on Mondays and Thursdays.

Police charge Founder of New Life Kingdom Chapel, Bishop Stephen Kwesi Appiah spreading information which dey cause fear and panic.

After en first court hearing last week Thursday, court remand an in police custody despite say he plead not guilty to de charge.

Why police arrest Bishop Stephen Kwesi Appiah

Bishop Stephen Kwesi Appiah, aka 'Jesus Ahuofe' while on radio show talk say;

He get spiritual revelation which dey show say someone go shoot dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale.

He add say dis shooting to happen on October 18, 2021.

Based on dis revelation, Dancehall musician Shatta Wale allegedly spread fake news say someone shoot am.

Some of en aides also push dis story by allegedly confirming for social media top say truly truly dem shoot am.

But he later come out talk say e be prank he do as reaction to de prophecy which dey worry am.

Police however arrest Shatta Wale den en aides who allegedly support in spreading de fake news.

Dem also arrest de pastor, Jesus Ahuofe who dem remand in police custody.