CBN eNaira wallet: How to use Nigeria digital currency

CBN eNaira wallet become di first digital currency to go live in Africa.

Na di Central Bank of Nigeria [CBN] dey issue di eNaira and e get di same same value as di fiat Naira.

eNaira na digital currency wey dey use block chain technology and na Nigeria first digital currency platform.

CBN say eNaira go provide "unique form of money wey dey denominated in Naira".

President Muhammadu Buhari officially lunch di digital currency on Monday October 25, 2021 for state House Abuja.

CBN eNaira wallet suppose guarantee secure, faster and more convenient transactions, according to banks.

Di eNaira wallet na digital storage wey dey hold di eNaira. E go dey for and dey managed on a distributed ledger.

Di Central Bank of Nigeria say e don receive more dan five thousand downloads of di e-Naira within few hours of di launch.

Di bank say charges on any transaction on di e-Naira platform go be free for di first 90 days.

BBC Pidgin don gada infomate on how you fit access and use di e-Naira inside dis tori.

How to use e-Naira - Nigeria digital currency

eNaira na di digital form of di cash and na direct liability on Central Bank of Nigeria.

Customers go fit access eNaira through di eNaira wallet for app stores like Google Play store and Apple App store.

Once customer get access to di wallet, dem fit use eNaira wallet to receive and send money.

Di customer deposit go be direct liabilities on di financial institutions like di deposit banks and CBN.

Users fit also dial a USSD short code and follow di required steps to perform transactions.

Di eNaira get di same value as di physical naira. As such, e go dey exchanged one Naira to one eNaira.

Commercial deposit banks say transaction wit e-Naira fit guarantee;

•Instant settlement

•99.9% service availability and reliability

•Low charges

•No dispensing errors

•No reconciliation issues

•Low charges

•Nationwide acceptance

•No dispensing errors

•Advanced data privacy and security

Di objectives of eNaira na to:

Aid financial inclusion

Improve payment efficiency

Improve revenue and tax collection, targeted social interventions

Diaspora payment