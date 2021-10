Sultan of Sokoto gift Akilu Haruna: Meet Jos keke driver wey return customer 500K

26 October 2021, 05:00 WAT New Informate 3 minutes wey don pass

Wetin we call dis foto, Akilu Haruna

For 40 year old Keke rider Akilu Haruna 21st October 2021 begin like any oda normal day.

E take im bath, wear clothes before riding his tricycle around Jos city for central Nigeria looking for passengers.

"I no even get money for food dat day because most days na after I comot make small money.

"I go come buy food stuff take to my family to prepare." Na so di father of five tell BBC News Pidgin for interview.

"Around afternoon time I pick three passengers wey dey go Terminus (area in Jos).

"And I after I drop dem na im go park di keke buy something for my family.

"Na after some time I enter back only for di next passenger wey I pick to see bag inside."

After Akilu drop di passenger e open di bag to find N500,000 among oda tins inside.

"Di first thing wey come my mind na those three passengers wey I drop for Terminus area.

Dat na "because na market pipo and na wetin dem even dey discuss inside di keke."

"Even though I no get money at di time and N500,000 na money wey I neva hold before, to chop di money no hungry me.

Dis na "because I know say God no go like am and na big sin for Islam."

Di keke rider rush to di place wia e drop di passengers only to find dem dia dey think of how to find am.

"Di happiness for dia faces no be here because dem think say dia money don go be dat.

"Dem hug me dash me N5,000 and also collect my number."

Di keke rider tori really change when pipo for im area begin post di good e do on social media only for Sultan of Sokoto wey be leader of Nigeria Muslims to hear about am.

"On Friday, one mall call me for phone come ask my name e tok say dem don find out about my story and wan make I visit Emir of Wase palace di following day as Sultan get gift for me."

Di following day (Saturday) Akilu visit Emir of Wase palace to see say one small ceremony to celebrate am dey on ground.

And for dia e receive di N500,000 wey Sultan say make dem give am.

"God don plan everything for me, di first N500,000 inside keke na God test for me.

"And as I pass am na im God give me di exact amount as dash so I dey very happy because na money wey I neva hold before."

Akilu wey neva get im own keke say e dey think of how to complete di money to buy im own at di moment.

"Even di keke no be my own, na pesin I dey pay daily balance to and from dia I comot my own so with dis now my thinking na how to complete di money buy my own."

Di keke rider wey originally come from Kano state don dey Jos for over 30 years now wia e begin ride Keke 15 years ago.

E stop schooling after JSS3 as money no dey to complete school.

"My father na poor man wey no get anything so after JSS3 na so schooling stop for me."