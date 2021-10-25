NLC warn Goment make e no force worker take covid 19 vaccine

8 minutes wey don pass

The Nigerian Labour Congress don draw ear give Federal goment say make dem no use force take enforce workers to take di covid 19 vaccine.

Di NLC presido, Ayuba Wabba give di warning on Monday wen e dey brief on top COVID-19 vaccination advisory for Federal Civil Servants for Abuja.

E say make goment and oda employer of labour try make special arrangement for workers to access di vaccine for dia workplace.

E say statistics don show say even though di vaccine no dey perfect, e don give everibodi beta chance to stay alive and fight di virus.

E further yarn give say make goment use a beg take make di pipo take di vaccine instead of to force pipo.

Di Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 on October 13, 2021, announce say federal goment workers without proof of COVID-19 vaccination or Covid positive test within 72 hours e no go get access to their offices.