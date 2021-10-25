Meet eight year old Nigerian model June Alaare Wise

Dem no support media player for your device

Meet eight year old Nigerian model June Alaare Wise

34 minutes wey don pass

Produced by Moseph Ekine, filmed by Dan Ikpoyi

Eight year old June Alaare Wise don already discover her passion right from when she be only three years old.

At di age of three, she go tanda in front of mirror begin pose like professional models, she go cat-walk like dem and waka like say she dey runway.

Na dis interest her mama see, hire pipo wey be professional cat-walkers to teach her how to waka and act like models.

She begin work as professional model wen she be six years old.

June no be only model, she be poet plus she dey go school.

Di 8-year old wey follow BBC Pidgin tok, say she don "model for plenty brands and she don even lost count."

Even wit her achievements, di young model say she neva reason wetin she wan be for future.

Because as children, dem no know wetin dem wan be "I think I go like be singer or a dancer but maybe tomorrow, I fit decide to be doctor or pilot. As children we no sabi wetin we wan be. We get huge imagination." June tok.

Who be June Alaare Wise

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/June Alaare Wise

June Alaare Wisse na Nigerian-Dutch model, her mama come from Delta State.

Dem born her for June 18th 2013 for Tema, Ghana.

She be Little Miss United Nations NG 2021.

When she no dey model, June go dey do ballet dancing, swim and play piano.

On if modelling dey affect her education, June say she get self discipline as she sabi wen to play, wen to watch television and when to study.

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/June Alaare Wise

For children wey wan be models like her, June get small advice for dem.

"Di road fit dey rough small at first but I dey here today because I dey think positive. I get discipline. I know wen I suppose work and wen I suppose play. But di most important thing na to think positive."

For di young model, di journey just dey start.

How pipo dey react to tori of di young model

Plenty pipo don enta social media to hail June afta her interview wit BBC Pidgin.