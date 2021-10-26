Kei Komuro: Meet di husband of Japan princess wey shun all her wealth to marry am as a commoner

12 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Di couple tok for press conference on Tuesday

Japan Princess Mako don finally marry her college sweetheart Kei Komuro - dis don make her lose her royal status.

Under Japanese law, female imperial family members fit lose dia status when dem marry "commoner" but dis no apply to male children for di family.

She also no gree do di usual rites wey dem dey do for royal wedding and no collect di money dem dey pay royal females if dem dey comot from di household.

She go be di first female member of di royal family to turn down dis ogbonge benefits of di royal family.

Di couple dey expected to move go US - where Oga Komuro dey work as lawyer - afta marriage.

Dis mata don make pipo dey compare dia tori wit dat of British royals Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, wey land di newlyweds di nickname "Japan Harry and Meghan".

Like Ms Markle, Mr Komuro don come under serious inspection since im relationship wit Ms Mako dey announced.

Recently, e chop accuse sake of di ponytail hairstyle e carry when e return to Japan.

Some tabloid newspapers and social media users feel say di hairstyle - no follow Japan culture - and no dey right for pesin wey wan marry di princess.

Some pipo also protest on Tuesday against di couple marriage.

Why dem decide to marry

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

'[He] dey irreplaceable' - Ms Mako

During one press conference on Tuesday, Ms Mako say she dey sorry for any trouble wey her marriage don cause pipo.

"I dey very sorry for di inconvenience caused and I dey grateful for those... wey don continue to support me," she say, according to one NHK report. "For me, Kei dey irreplaceable - marriage na necessary choice for us."

"I love her and wan spend my life wit her" - Mr Komuro

Oga Komuro add join say im love Ms Mako and wan spend im life wit her.

"I love Mako. We only get one life, and I want make we spend am wit di one we love," na so oga Komuro tok according to one AFP report. "I feel very sad that Mako bin dey for bad condition, mentally and physically sake of false accusations."

Princess Mako comot her Tokyo residence around 10:00 local time on Tuesday (01:00 GMT) to register her marriage.

She bow several times to her parents, Crown Prince Fumihito and Crown Princess Kiko.

She also hug her younger sister before she comot, news outlet Kyodo report.

Too much media coverage don dey around di couple over di years, wey make di princess suffer post-traumatic stress disorder, di Imperial Household Agency (IHA) bin tok earlier.

Her relationship bin become hot argument for di kontri.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

On Tuesday, dem picture some pipo wey dey protest against di marriage for one Japanese park.

Many slogans wey appear bring up di financial issues around oga Komuro family - especially wit im mama.

Di former princess bin dey engaged to Mr Komuro for 2017 and di two ready to marry di following year.

But di marriage dey delayed afta claims say oga Komuro mama get financial problems - she bin reportedly take one loan from her ex-fiancé and she no pay am back.

Di palace deny say dem get hand for di delay, even as Crown Prince Fumihito bin tok say e dey important for dem to resolve di money issues before dem go fit marry.

According to di BBC Tokyo correspondent Rupert Wingfield-Hayes, di real reason why dem no like Mr Komuro na because dem see am to dey among some conservative Japanese wey believe say e no be worthy partner for a niece of di emperor.

Who be di husband - Kie Komuro

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Mr Komuro - just receive job offer from one top New York law firm.

E come from humble origins.

Many pipo wey sabi am say e dey polite and na pesin wey dey upright.

Dem born Kie Komuro for October 5, 1991.

Kie come from Yokohama, where e bin live wit im mama and grandmother.

E go junior and senior high school education for one international school for Tokyo.

For 2010, Komuro enrol for one International Christian University and become classmate of Princess Mako. E later travel go America to further im studies.

E graduate from Fordham University law school for New York for May, e take di New York State Bar examination for July and di result go dey announced later dis year.