Sudan military coup: History of successful and failed coup attempts since independence

Head of di Sovereignty Council for Sudan, Lieutenant-General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan bin announce for one television speech on Monday di dissolution of di Sovereign Council and di Council of Ministers.

Im declare state of emergency plus di suspension of work on some articles of di constitution document.

For di coup, di army arrest for early mor-mor some civilian officials for goment and di Transitional Council, wey include Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok and im wife.

Di Sovereignty Council and di goment plus di two included military and civilians bin enta power for Sudan since August 2019 under one agreement wey di parties reach few months afta dem overthrow Omar al-Bashir goment for April that same year wey bring an end to im 30 year rule.

Since dia independence for 1956, Sudan don witness plenty military coups. Some of dem dey successful and odas fail.

Sudanese President Jaafar Nimeiri 1973

1957: Afta one year dem collect independence, one group of army wey Ismail Kebedh lead carry out coup against di first democratic national goment. Prime Minister Ismail al-Azhari scata di attempted coup.

1964: One popular revolution happun wey lead to di fall of Aboud rule. Political parties enta new cycle of power struggles wey last for four years.

1971: Officer Hashem al-Attah and one group of officers wey dey affiliated wit di Communist Party for di Sudanese army bin lead one coup, dem seize power partially for two days.

1973: One disagreement happun within di military establishment wey turn into a new military rebellion as some groups of officers declare dia intention to fight di "new colonialism" and end di dependence for di West wey dem accuse Numayri regime of.

Di rebellion bin last for only three days afta international and regional powers wey Egypt, Libya plus oda British partners intervene. Dem eliminate di rebellion and return power to Nimeiri.

1976: Brigadier- General Muhammad Nour Saad bin attempt one coup against Nimeiri regime but e fail.

1985: Di army announce end of di rule of Sudanese Nimeiri afta comprehensive civil disobedience and protest sake of increase in prices of products.

But Lieutenant-General Abd al-Rahman Muhammad Hassan Siwar al-Dhahab challenge di process wey comot al-Numeiri and announce formation of higher military council to manage di transitional phase under im leadership. E say elections go hold in one year.

Former Umma Party leader Sadiq al-Mahdi

1989: Brigadier General Omar Hassan al-Bashir lead coup against di elected civilian goment wey di late Prime Minister Sadiq al-Mahdi bin dey lead that time.

1990: Major General Abdel-Qader Al-Kadro and Muhammad Othman lead di attempted "coup of di 28th of Ramadan" wey fail and Al-Bashir regime kpai 28 officers, wey include leaders of di coup.

1992: Colonel Ahmed Khaled bin lead one coup but e fail and dos wey get hand for di attempted coup dey jailed.

2019: Dem overthrow di military junta Omar-al-Bashir wey rule di kontri for 30 years afta plenty protests.

2021: For September, Sudanese goment announce say dem don scata one planned coup. Dem accuse officers and civilians wey dey linked ro di regime of President Omar al-Bashir to dey behind di coup. Di authority arrest leaders of di coup wey Major General Abdul-Baqi al-Hassan Othman lead.