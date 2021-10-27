Zamfara school resumption latest update: 'My daughter don dey forget book' - Parents

Some parents for Zamfara state wey dey North-western Nigeria express dia worry to BBC over continued closure of schools for di state.

Schoold don dey closed for over two months now when students for oda states dey go school.

Di state goment announce closure of all primary and secondary schools across di state after gunmen kidnap over 70 students from Kaya secondary school for August.

One of di parents tok say for im own case, di daughter don forget many of di lessons from school as motivation to learn no dey again because of say schools dey closed.

"As I dey tok to you now my daughter don forget many of her lessons from school dis na why me and mother decide say we go dey sit her down to teach her for house."

"Goment suppose look into dis schools issue because everywhere u go for Zamfara now, most of di students just dey roam about town."

A mother of anoda student say Zamfara state goment suppose borrow leaf from Kaduna state regarding di mata so dat students go resume as di thing dey disturb dem.

"Wetin Kaduna goment do be say dem improve security across di schools before re-opening, na wetin i expect our goment to do be dat instead of allowing students to dey roam about without school for months now."

Wetin goment dey tok on school resumption

BBC reach out to commissioner of education for Zamfara state Zainab Lawal Gumi and she yan say no be say goment dey try put somethings in place first before di resumption go happun.

"E get special committee wey goment set up on dis mata and as i dey tok to you dem dey work hard to assure high security for all di schools before we go announce resumption date."

Di commissioner make pipo exercise patience as very soon dem go announce new measures for all schools and also resumption date.

Higher institutions dey continue to attend classes as di closure no concern dem even though just last month gunmen kidnap some students and lecturers from college of agriculture for Bakura town.

Oda economic activities still dey crippled

At di moment for di whole of Zamfara state na for only capital Gusau pesin fit make mobile network calls and use internet as di service still dey down for di oda areas of di state.

Na for beginning of last month goment order mobile network shutdown to enable military deal with bandits and oda criminals wey dey trouble di state for many years.