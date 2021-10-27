Halloween costume 2021: Halloween costumes, decorations wey fit trend dis year

46 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Every year many pipo for different kontris dey dress up like witch and ghost to celebrate Halloween.

Halloween dey happun every October 31 yearly and plus dressing up don become big part of di festival for hundreds of years.

From di days when pipo dey disguise to beg money to di 21st century wey dey about party costumes and make-up.

For 2020, many pipo no turn up for Halloween sake of lockdown for many kontris wey di coronavirus pandemic cause.

But wit di availability of vaccine and di relaxation of lockdowns, dis year own dey be like say e go ginger.

Wit few days to di festival, many pipo don dey reason di kain costume to wear to rock am.

Check dis few costumes wey we reason fit trend for dis year Halloween

Google Trends "FrightGeist" don release some list of costumes wey pipo dey search for across di world.

Di top 10 Halloween costumes for dis year go include some ogbonge horror feem character plus costumes wey dem use for some popular feems wey comot within di year.

Di costume wey recently dey trend on Twitter na di 'Witch' costume. E remain di most popular according to Google trends.

Other character-inspired costumes na from di movies - Cruella de Vil, Squid Game, Spider Man, among odas.

Google Trends Top 20 2021 Halloween Costumes

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Witch

Rabbit

Dinosaur

Cruella de Vil

Fairy

Harley Quinn

Squid Game

Cowboy

Clown

Chucky

Pirate

Zombie

Angel

Devil

Superhero

1980s

Vampire

Cheerleader

Ninja

Pumpkin

Wetin be Halloween?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Halloween na festival of Samhain, wey be olden days Celtic religion for United Kingdom and oda parts of Europe.

Many pipo for abroad dey do am and some of di tins wey dem dey do be 'trick-or-treat' (make children dey waka find sweet for dia area), watch horror feem and even wear one kain cloth join.

Wen Christian religion come, di day change to All Hallows Eve - di day before All Saints Day on 1 November.

From America to Africa

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Di original meaning of Halloween don loss for plenty pipo.

Some just dey do am like culture, wen October 31 reach dem go wear 'ojuju' cloth enter road, some go do trick of treat for pickin and others go do party for dia area.

Di main pipo wey dey celebrate now na pipo wey dey abroad but why some Africans dey do am?

Chinaemerem Oti wey dey follow Pop-Cuture tell BBC Pidgin why some Africans dey follow celebrate Halloween.

'We too dey feel like say we gats follow wetin dem dey do for Western culture.' E tok

Oti say pipo must understand why dem dey do am make dem no just follow di trend. 'If pesin wan celebrate Halloween, no be say na bad thing but why you wan do am?

Na because dem dey do holiday like Halloween and Thanksgiving na im we dey do am?' Oti ask.

For Nigeria, some pipo don begin dey carri di Halloween tin for head, dem dey celebrate am and even use di opportunity to do party sef.

However some pipo dey of di opinion say Africans no suppose dey celebrate Halloween, say na borrowed culture.