Anambra Election: Ohanaeze Ndigbo beg Ipob to reconsider seven days sit at home order & give solution

15 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Odas

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide don beg di Indigenous People of Biafra to reconsider di seven days' sit at home order wey dem put for South East of Nigeria from November 5 to November 11.

Di group tok for one statement say dis na to make sure say di governorship election for Anambra State hold on November 6, 2021.

Last week, Ipob wey Nigerian goment don proscribe bin declare one week sit at home protest from November 5 to November 10, to persuade di Federal goment to release dia leader, Nnamdi Kanu wey currently dey detention.

Kanu dey face accuse of terrorism and oda charges from di Nigerian goment.

For some time now, di police for di region don accuse di group say na dem dey responsible for some of di attacks on police formations and recent killings for di state. Accuse wey di group deny.

But Ohanaeze Ndigbo say talk of sit at home no be good decision because Anambra State na di economic live wire of di southeast with history of steady growth.

Wia dis foto come from, Odas

National Publicity Secretary, Chief Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia, tok for statement say di disruption of di Anambra State election and di effect e go bring na major setback to di Igbo civilization.

Di group also make request for emergency meeting wey go address di cause of di crisis for southeast and find solution.

"Ohanaeze Ndigbo request di Chairman of southeast Governors Forum and di Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. Dave Umahi to convene emergency meeting of Igbo stake holders and di Youth Leaders for di purpose of addressing di legitimacy crisis for di South East, especially as e concern Anambra State election and di political solution for di release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. "

Dem add say e dey important to point out say one of di causes of di crisis of confidence inside di southeast na because of di gap between di Youths and di masses, on one side and di political leaders on di oda.

So make di leadership of di different groups dey included for any meeting to solve di current crises inside Igbo Land.

Meanwhile di constant sit at home order don affect lives and other sector sectors like education for Anambra state and dis don make di goment declare Saturday as school day inside di state.

Di state Commissioner for Information, Don Adinuba explain say dem make dis decision becos goment no want di state to come last for education.

Wetin security operative don tok concerning Anambra Election

Nigeria inspector general of Police, Usman Alkali Baba don order major re-arrangement of di security landscape for Anambra State ahead of di 6th November, 2021 Governorship Elections.

Dis include di deployment of 'selected seasoned Strategic Commanders' from di rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police and above to Anambra State.

E also deploy Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Joseph Egbunike go Anambra State as di Coordinator of di security component for di Elections.