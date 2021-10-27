Naira Marley: EFCC present 'evidence' for fraud case against singer Naira Marley

Di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC don present more evidence for court against popular Nigerian singer, Azeez Fashola Aka Naira Marley.

On Wednesday di anti-corruption police display before Federal High Court for Lagos, virtual projection of one Compact Disc (CD) with 51,933 pages analysis of di iPhone of di singer.

EFCC project di virtual, through dia second witness, Augustine Anosike, one forensic analyst.

Before today, di prosecutor, Rotimi Oyedepo bin tell di court during di last trial say di prosecution only print out hard copies of important portions of di exhibit for di case.

E say full version of di total analysis dey for inside CD wey dem label exhibit F1.

Di court come grant di prosecution leave to display di CD for projector, in order to show di proof according to di law.

Wetin dey di Compact Disc wey dem call Exhibit F1

During di last trial for October 26, di witness bin narrate how different text messages and chats wey contain credit card details bin allegedly bin dey exchanged between Naira Marley and anoda recipient identified as Yadd.

So wen trial resume on Wednesday, di witness, again re-testify wetin e don first tok and show visual spots of those testimonies for di screen of di projected CD.

E show visual dispalys of di credit card numbers, chats, plus di incoming and outgoing SMS wey dey analyse from Naira Marley iPhone.

Di witness typically identify di "message trafficking" between di singer number and di oda recipient.

Afta plenti question and answers between di defence counsel and di witness, Justice Oweibo come adjourn di trial until Nov. 30, Dec. 13, and Dec. 14.

Wetin be di Accuse wey Naira Marley dey face?

Niara Marley wey sing di popular song: "Am I a Yahoo Boy" dey face 11 counts charge, wey involve conspiracy, possession of counterfeit credit cards and fraud.

Di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission sama Naira Marley dis charges on May 14, 2019.

According to di EFCC, e allegedly commit di offences on different dates between Nov. 26, 2018 and Dec.11, 2018 plus May 10, 2019.

Di anti-corruption police allege say di defendant, dat na Naira Marley and im accomplices conspire to use different Access Bank ATM cards to defraud dia victims.

Dey also allege say e use one bank credit card issue to anoda pesin in order to get fraudulent financial gains.

Di EFCC also tok say di singer possess counterfeit credit cards wey belong to different pipo, with plan to defraud wey amount to theft.

Di alleged offences go against di provisions of Sections 1 23 (1) (b), 27 (1) and 33(9) of Cyber Crime (Prohibition) Prevention Act, 2015.

For May 20, 2019, EFCC come drag Naria Marley go court before Justice Nicholas Oweibo, but e plead not guilty.