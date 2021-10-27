BBN Cross nude: Nigerians react as former BBnaija housemate post im nude for Snapchat

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/Crossdaboss

Former Big brother Naija reality housemate, Cross become number one trend for Nigeria Twitter on Tuesday afta video of im nude surface for internet.

E no dey clear if na mistake, but di reality TV star bin post video of imsef wey im no wear anything on top im Snapchat and later delete am.

Dis dey come for time wey Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage bin reveal say pipo bin wan blackmail on top sex tape.

Since, di video comot , plenty social media users don share am and some sef dem wonder why di reality TV star go make "dat kind mistake".

Some Nigerians express disappointment say Cross post im nude video.

Wia dis foto come from, SNapchat/Crossdboss

Meanwhile some of im fans feel say im bin don post di video by mistake.

But Cross neva comment on di mata if true-true na im mistakenly post am or im bin dey intentional.

One twitter user, @Dafe say "Video of cross no be mistake, dis na PR and according to America, any press na good press."

See how pipo react:

Wetin you fit no know about di former Big Brother Naija housemate

Cross na former housemates for di Big brother Naija season 6 shine your eye edition.

Im comot di house as one of di top six contestant for di show wey end on October 4.

Im real name na Ikechukwu Sunday Cross Okonkwo.

Di 30 year old na Lagos based fitness enthusiast and entrepreneur.

Im come from Anambra state for southeast Nigeria.

Im dey always describe imself as "a bad boy wit a good heart".