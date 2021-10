How to identify fake pure water - NAFDAC

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, A sachet of 'pure water' wey bin dey sell for five naira in 2016 don see about 400 percent increase since then.

National Agency for Food and Drugs Control [NAFDAC] say any water wey no get Nafdac number, good label plus poor gramma for di writing , na fake water and e no good for drinking.

Director-General of NAFDAC, Mojisola Adeyeye, say di agency don already close down 27 water company dem sake of say dem no follow di rules to produce quality water.

She yarn dis wan for di National Convention of di Association of Table Water Producer for Nigeria

she explain give say di agency gatz take di action to ensure say dem maintain good hygiene for di packaged water industry.

Mrs Adeyeye say between January to August 2021, dem don shutdown 27 packaged water industries.

And dem must follow di righ manufacturing practice before dem go open dem for operation, she add.

Water industry

Mrs Adeyeye say package water industry na multi-billion naira business wey di agency di take serious.

And dat apart from di economic benefits, e also get health benefits and dat wen dem get di sector right, e go affect NAFDAC contribution to over all health of Nigerians.

She further yan give say Nafdac don register 2,153 new factories between January and August dis year and dat those wey dey do beta pure water must report those wey dey du wuru-wuru for di business..

Illegal producers

Madam Adeyeye further yarn give say before NAFDAC go close down any water company di company go don comit di following crime:

No get functional UV water steriliser/airconditioner

No get production manager

Produce water wit expired license

Algea dey grow on di treatment plan

Manual filling of bottle or jar

To stack pure water for bare floor

No changing of microfilter at di right time

Some of dem submit fake geological, fumigation and laboratory documents

Hygiene station no dey function well

She further yearn give say Nigerians gatz shine dia eyes well well on top dio kain water wey dem di drink.

She further explain give say if any water get poor labelling, make dem no buy am plus any one wey get poor gramma on top am show say e no pass through NAFDAC.