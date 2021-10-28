Plateau State Assembly Speaker impeached: Why lawmakers remove Nuhu Abok
Plateau State Assembly lawmakers don confirm di impeachment of di Speaker, Nuhu Abok.
Dem comot di speaker early mor-mor on Thursday morning and replace am wit di member wey dey represent Pengana Constituency, Yakubu Sanda.
Majority leader, Hon. Na'anlong Daniel wey confam di development to BBC Pidgin say:
Di speaker dey removed sake of accuse of alleged financial recklessness, im high handedness.
Daniel add say Abok no dey participate for goment functions, e no dey carry odas along, plus oda allegations.
E add join say na two-third members of di lawmakers wey consist of PDP and APC na dem agree to remove di speaker for di floor of di house.