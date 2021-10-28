Plateau State Assembly Speaker impeached: Why lawmakers remove Nuhu Abok

3 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Hon. Nan'anlong Daniel

Plateau State Assembly lawmakers don confirm di impeachment of di Speaker, Nuhu Abok.

Dem comot di speaker early mor-mor on Thursday morning and replace am wit di member wey dey represent Pengana Constituency, Yakubu Sanda.

Majority leader, Hon. Na'anlong Daniel wey confam di development to BBC Pidgin say:

Di speaker dey removed sake of accuse of alleged financial recklessness, im high handedness.

Daniel add say Abok no dey participate for goment functions, e no dey carry odas along, plus oda allegations.