Neutral passport meaning: See wetin be di gender-neutral 'X' passport US issue

25 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Dana Zzyym passport get "X" for di gender box

United States don issue dia first gender-neutral passport.

Di document get "X" for di gender box wey show say di holder no need dentify as either male or female.

E dey issued to Dana Zzyym, one 66-year-old intersex activist, wey sue di State Department on top di issue for 2015.

Di US Navy veteran say na "exciting moment for me" afta e get di new passport. "I fit go places and say 'yes, dis na who I be'."

Zymm, wey identify as non-binary, dey previously denied passport afta e fail to mark male or female for di application.

Before e get di new passport, Zymm say "e feel like say im dey prison".

"You dey denied status of being human and e be like say I no be citizen of dis kontri because I dey denied access to leave and na only felons and prisoners no dey allowed to travel."

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

For June, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announce say di X marker go dey offered as option on top passports.

Before, pipo need medical certification to mark their gender as different from di one on their birth certificate.

More than 10 kontries wey include Canada, Germany, Australia and India, already offer a third gender on documents.

Di State Department don already dey allow pipo to self-select male or female on their passport.

E say plans dey to make di option of a third gender widely available.

"I wan tok am again, on di occasion of dis passport issuance, di Department of State commitment to promote di freedom, dignity, and equality of all pipo - including LGBTQI+ persons," spokesperson Ned Price tok.

Di move, wey give choice to nonbinary, intersex and gender-nonconforming US citizens, na di latest move for President Joe Biden LGBT agenda.

Di president bin appoint one special envoy, Jessica Stern, to advance LGBT human rights around di world.