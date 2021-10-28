Facebook change company name to Meta for major rebrand

28 October 2021, 19:46 WAT New Informate 33 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook

Facebook don change im corporate name to Meta as part of one major rebrand.

Di company say e go beta "encompass" wetin im dey do, as e dey broaden dia reach beyond social media into areas like virtual reality.

Di change no apply to dia individual platforms, like Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp, only di parent company name change.

Di move follow series of negative stories about Facebook, based on documents wey one of dia former employer leak.

Frances Haugen accuse di company of putting "profits over safety".

Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg announce di new name afta dem reveal plan to build one "metaverse" - one online world wia pipo fit play game, work and communicate for one virtual environment wit use of VR headsets.

E tok say di existing brand no fit "really represent everytin wey we dey do today, let alone for di future", and im need to change.

"Over time, I hope dem see us as a metaverse company and I wan anchor our work and our identity on wetin we dey build towards," Im tok for one virtual conference.

"We now don dey look at and report on our business as two different segments, one for our family of apps, and one for our work on future platforms.

"And as part of dis, time don come for us to adopt one new company brand to carry everything wey we dey and reflect who we be and wetin we hope to build.

"I dey proud to announce say as from today, our company now na Meta."

To outsider, metaverse fit look like a version of VR, but some pipo believe e fit be future of di internet.

Instead of make pipo dey on computer, pipo for di metaverse fit use one headset to enta virtual world wey go connect all kain digital environments.