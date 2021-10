Uchechi Iweala: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala congratulate son for 'first successful spinal surgery in Maryland'

Di Director-General for World Trade Organisation, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, don congratulate her son, Dr Uchechi Iweala, for breaking medical record for Maryland, United States.

Madam Okonjo-Iweala announce for twitter say her son na one of di first spinal surgeons for Maryland to perform successful navigated lumbar spinal fusion using robot and congratulate am.

"Congratulations Dr. Uchechi Iweala, to be one of di first spinal surgeons for Maryland to perform successful navigated lumbar spinal fusion using a robot! So proud to be your Mum! Keep am going!"

Who be Dr. Uchechi Iweala?

Dr. Uchechi na Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala son and na trained orthopaedic surgeon wey dey specializes for spine surgery E grow up for Maryland and attend St. Albans inside DC.

E get im Bachelor degree with honours for Harvard College, and receive im MD/MBA from Harvard Medical School and Harvard Business School.

Dr. Iweala come return to di DC area to complete e residency training on orthopaedic surgery for George Washington University.

Afta e residency, e complete fellowship in spine surgery for New York University.

According to di informate wey dey di Centres for advanced Orthopaedics, Dr. Iweala specialties include;

Dr. Iweala belong to groups wey dey specialize on spine/Orthopaedic. E be member of di Lumbar Spine Research Society, di North American Spine Society, and di American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons.