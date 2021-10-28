Cristiano Ronaldo and e partner dey expect twins

Ronaldo twins: Cristiano Ronaldo and e partner Georgina Rodriguez dey expect twins

40 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Charlotte Tattersall - UEFA

Manchester United star, Cristiano Ronaldo don announce say im and e partner, Georgina Rodriguez dey expect twins.

Di football star post image of imsef and partner in bed on Instagram to make special announcement on Thursday, October 28. Di couple hold up dia ultrasound photo wit smile on dia face.

"Delighted to announce say we dey expect twins. Our hearts dey full of love - we no fit wait to meet you."

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram Wetin we call dis foto, Former team and currrent team mates don send congratulations give Ronaldo

How many children does Ronaldo have?

Ronaldo already get four children - three-year-old daughter, Alana wey e share with Georgina, son wey e name Cristiano Jnr and wey be 11 years plus twins Eva and Mateo, both four year old.

Minutes afta Ronaldo shared di news, im mama mother Dolores Aveiro write: 'Let my grandchildren be born healthy. dat na wetin mata di most.'

Georgina elder sister Ivana, wey confam for July say she dey expect her first child with her painter and sculptor partner Carlos Garcia, also congratulate di footballer and e partner.

Also former team and current team mates to di Man United striker don send congratulations to am.

Dis announcement from di footballer dey come afta e partner, Georgina reveal say she want Cristiano to propose for one teaser for her new fly-on-di-wall Netflix series.

For di trailer some of her friends ask her question about weda or not Cristiano, go pop di question for di video.