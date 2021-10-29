Pope Francis on COP26 climate summit: Pope demand radical action on climate change

6 hours wey don pass

Pope Francis don call on di attention of world leaders wey go meet next week for di UN Climate conference for Glasgow.

Di Catholic pontiff say make dem provide "effective responses" to di environment emergency plus offer "concrete hope" to future generation.

E tok dis one for inside message e record exclusively for di BBC.

Di Pope tok about crises wey include di Covid-19 pandemic, climate change and economic difficulties.

E encourage di world to respond to them with vision and radical decisions, so as not to "waste opportunities" wey di current challenges present.

"We fit face these crises by withdrawing into isolationism, protectionism and exploitation," di pontiff tok.

"Or we fit see inside dem a real chance for change." E add.

Di Pontiff dey due to meet US President Joe Biden for di Vatican later.

Oga Biden domestic climate policies go remain on hold aft aim party postpone one vote on im spending plans.

COP26 climate summit - wetin be di basics

Climate change na one of the world most pressing problems. Governments must dey more determined in warming gases to prevent greater global temperature rises.

Di summit for Glasgow na where di change fit happen. You go need watch for di promises wey world biggest polluters, like US and China dey make, and whether poorer kontris dey get di support dem need.

All our lives go change. All di decisions dem make for here go impact our jobs, how we heat our homes, wetin we dey chop plus how we travel.

Earlier dis month, di Pope gada almost 40 faith leaders from across di world for di Vatican to sign one joint appeal wey call on COP26 to stick to vows on global warming, carbon neutrality and support for poorer nations to transit to clean energy.