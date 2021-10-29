Kano Katsina road accident: Five College students all die for Kano road mishap

College of Education campus community dey mourn di death five promising students.

One deadly accident along Kano-Katsina road can im ut short dia lives on Thursday.

Aisha Wada, Maryam Abdullahi and Tahir Dalhatu wey suppose graduate in few weeks all die for di road mishap.

Abubakar Sulaiman wey be former student leader, English- Hausa level-two students also die for di accident.

National Association Nigerian Students dey moun di students from College of Education for Kano State (northern Nigeria) .

Ahmad Abubakar, di Student Union Goment leader for Kano College of Education bin dey inside one car during trip wia im fellow students die.

Abubakar explain to BBC News Pidgin how everything happun.

How di accident happun

"We use four cars travel from our school, in fact some students no even get space and just give up di trip.

"Some pipo dey say na over-speeding but no be so.

"After we pass Bichi local goment one junction dey front small and na as di driver dey try slow down one of tyres burst na im lead to di accident."

"Just before we leave Kano, Tahir one of di students wey die give me N1000 because we wan go collect car battery for one of di motor wey we use for di trip."

"Four among di five wey die na pipo wey I dey see everyday, play and laugh with.

"E and e dey sad say I no go ever see dem again,.

"I still dey in shock, we get many plans together for di school and di union."

Ahmad also tell BBC News Pidgin say dem don bury all di five students in line with islamic teachings on Thursday.

And dem dey also try to assist in every way possible all di 13 wey dey hospital at di moment.

Ibrahim Mayaki na also student for college of education Kano and im best friend Abubakar dey among those wey die and e describe dia final encounter.

"A day before di trip that was Wednesday we spend di whole day together and on di day of di trip we no see but we chat for Whatsapp wia i ask am something and e reply me."

"All di students wey die na good pipo wey get good relationship with oda students and we go miss dem wella."

Kano state govnor Abdullahi Ganduje on Thursday for statement say di state dey mourn di death of di 5 students while di school don declare Friday as no class day because of wetin happun.

History of road accident for Kano- Katsina road

If you ask anybody wey dey stay Kano state which road e fear pass among all di roads wey link to oda states e go probably tell you ' Katsina road' because of di terrible accidents wey don happun over di years.

Just recently anoda student Mahmud Jafar pikin to one of di most popular islamic clerics for Nigeria Jafar Adam die for car crash on im way to Katsina from Kano.

On July 28th 2021, NYSC announce di death of five corpers wey get accident on dis road as dem dey travel to orientation camp for Katsina state.

On di 10th of September 2017, Federal Road Safety Corps announce di death of 19 pipo at a time on dis particular road for almost same location wey dis 5 students die just after Bichi local goment area.

Musa Yusha'u na pesin wey dey ply di road wella sometimes twice in a week because of im business and e tok say di kain accidents wey im eyes don see over di years no be small thing.