PDP Convention: Appeal Court don rule in favour of Peoples Democratic Party to hold national convention on 30 October

43 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Other Wetin we call dis foto, Prince Uche Secondus don dey as chairman of di PDP National Working Committee since 2017.

One Appeal court for Port Harcourt, Rivers state don rule say in di favour of di Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Convention wey go hold on 30 October.

Justice G.O. Kolawole, wey read di ruling on behalf of one three-man panel troway one request to stop di convention wey di suspended chairman of di party, Uche Secondus file.

Oga Secondus bin dye also challenge im suspension as di PDP national chairman.

Di court however tok say dem go hear di main suit wey Secondus cari come to challenge im suspension for anoda date.

Wetin you need to know about di PDP National Convention

Di Peoples Democratic Party na di main political opposition party for Nigeria and di national convention suppose set ground for di party plans and roadmap for di next major elections wey go shele for 2023.

Wetin dey expected be say di thousands of delegates wey show go elect di party national leaders on 30 October, and di believe be say di new leaders go drive di party to success for di next four years.

Di 2021 convention dey happun in di middle of plenti political kasala wey don shake di party but today's judgement from Appeal court don make party members mind coolele.

How di Covention go go?

Now wey di party don get green light to go ahead wit di convention, di party go hold open secret ballot to elect im new leaders.

Wetin we call dis foto, Di Eagles Square for Abuja na di venue for di 2021 national convention wey go shele on 30 October

Oga Fintiri say many of di leader na consesus candidtates dem bi and say na only three position wey opponents dey.

E say even though some of di leaders dey unopposed, di delegates go still vote for dem sake of say na how e dey for dia constitution.

E follow tok say even though di party dey do early convention, those wey dem elect no go enta power until di tenure of di old leaders expire.

Di Uche Secondus-led exco gatz leave office for 8 December while di new one go resume work from di 9 December.

Why be say Uche Secondus dey drag di PDP

For 2017, party delegates bin queue for Eagle Square to elect Secondus and oda national leaders dem.

Wia dis foto come from, Kola Ologbodinya/Facebook

Sake of im victory, e come be di 11th National Chairman of di party.

Secondus promise to unite di party and provide vibrant opposition to di ruling party and prepare di party for election for 2023.

But just months to di end of im tenure, kasala burst - some party pipo blame am say e no get beta leadership skill plus say under im watch, some govnor and legislators leave di party to dia main opposition, di All Progressives Congress (APC).

Na inside dis trouble na im di PDP River state chapter ward decide to suspend am and court follow support di suspension.

Secondus go court to challenge im removal - sotey sake of all di court wahala, di party no fit resolve di mata come ask di deputy chairman, Yemi Akinwonmi to take office.

Di history of di PDP National Chairmen

Di culture of PDP National Chairmen to no finish dia tenure no be new tin.