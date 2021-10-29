Jada Pinkett Smith Red table talk: Full details of Jada Pinkett tok on why ladies need to communicate dia sexual expectations wit dia partner

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Jada Pinkett Smith don ask pipo to stop dey make up headlines about im sexual relationship wit husband Will Smith.

Di actress dey respond to reports wey dey claim say she bin to say get issue for bedroom with Will.

"Just because say I get time today. Stop dey make up headlines.

Will and I neva get any issue for bedroom. Thank you", she address di mata for one Tweet.

Jada Pinkett marriage to Will Smith become topic of discussion on top social media again afta her recent Red Table Talk wit American actress, Gwyneth Paltrow and her mama,

Di ladies bin discuss why e dey important for women to clearly communicate dia sexual expectations wit dia partner and Smith contribution to di subject go make pipo suggest say she 'no get healthy sex life wit Will Smith'

Some fans even call her out social media say she dey "continuously embarrass her husband"

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

Wetin Jada Pinkett tok for di Red Table Talk?

Di topic of dat Red Table Talk episode na 'sex' and wen dem begin tok about di subject of accountability for bedroom, Jada discuss her own experience.

"You bin bring up sometin and I think say e dey supremely, supremely important and dat na di idea of accountability," Smith tell her guest for di show, Gyneth Paltrow.

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook/Red Table Talk

"Say we suppose fit dey able to speak up wen tins no dey go well, wen tins dey go well, but dat level of accountability wey actually bleed through our entire life."

"Sometimes for women, for us, dat na very difficult subject to talk about, accountability," she add am.

"E dey hard," di actress explain. "I mean, di thing Will and I talk about a lot na di journey. We start in dis at a very young age, you know, 22 years old.

Dat na why di accountability part really hit for me because I think you expect your partner to know wetin you need], especially wen it comes to sex.

E be like, 'Well if you love me, you suppose know. If you love me, you suppose read my mind.' Dat na huge pitfall!"

Jada feel say she don since "grow out of am" and admit say she know say di best way to communicate na to dey direct and "I know say I dey accountable to do di same."

Wen Paltrow ask her if she dey accountable to her partner, Jada reply say: "I really dey try! E dey uncomfortable, but e dey deeply healthy and I think around sex because na something wey we no dey really talk about

E get so much fantasy around am."

She also agree wit her co-host and mama Banfield-Norris, wey tok say in her opinion pornography na large cause of unrealistic sexual expectations for relationships.

Jada and Will Smith relationship and internet drama

Dis no be di first time wey Jada relationship don become topic of discussion for internet.

For July 2020, di actress bin reveal for di same Red Table Talk how she bin cheat on her husband wit singer, August Alsina.

Di actress claim say she bin don separate from Will Smith at di time dia friendship became romantic.