COP26: Wetin e be, why e dey important, and wetin to expect

8 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images/BBC

COP26 go happun for Scotland dis year and expectations for dis event dey high. But wetin e be exactly, who dey go, and wetin dey at stake? Read on for all you need to know about di latest round of climate change tok-tok.

Wetin be COP26?

COP - short for Conference of di Parties - na annual summit wey dey bring together 197 kontris to discuss climate change and how nations - and all of us - dey plan to tackle am.

Na part of di United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change - one international treaty wey kontri and territory sign by for di world wit di hope say dem go limit di impact of human activity ontop di climate.

COP26 go be di 26th gathering since di treaty start for 21 March 1994. Dis year e go happun for Scotland largest city, Glasgow, between 1-12 November.

How important COP26 be?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images/BBC

E dey very important.

COP26 go be di first summit wey go look back ontop di kain progress wey we don make - or fail to make - since di Paris Climate Agreement wey dem sign for 2015.

Di agreement, wey also dey known as di Paris Accord, na humans game plan to avoid climate disaster.

Dem don recognise say if global warming kontinu as e dey go, as e dey rise past 1.5C above di temperatures we bin get for pre-industrial times, many of di changes to di planet go dey irreversible.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images/BBC

So for di Paris hustle - COP21 - dem set key goals for all of us all make we avoid serious climate change. All di signatories bin pledge to:

reduce greenhouse gasses,

boost renewable energy production,

keep di global temperature increase to "well below" 2C (3.6F) wit aim to limit am to 1.5C (2.7F), and

commit billions of dollars to help poorer kontries deal wit di impact from climate change.

Dem also agree then say every five years, dem go review di progress dem don make. Di first one bin suppose happun for 2020 at COP26, but due because of di coronavirus pandemic, dem gatz move to 2021.

Which difference di pandemic make?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images/BBC

Di pandemic bin spoil plans - e delay di summit by a year.

But on di oda side, Covid don force us wit opportunity to rethink di post-pandemic economic recovery. Questions like if we really need to fly all di time? To work remotely fit help reduce rush-hour emissions? De-urbanisation na di way forward? And so on.

Already, President Joe Biden (don already do u-turn to reverse im predecessor - Donald Trump - decision to withdraw from di Paris Agreement) don give climate-friendly policies top priority as part of im coronavirus recovery plan for di US economy.

And wen dem gada for di COP26, oda decision-makers for di world dey expected to set new long-term goals to address climate change - and dia goals suppose dey ambitious and bold.

Wetin COP26 dey hope to achieve?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images/BBC

E suppose achieve plenti tins.

First of all, e get plenti issues wey dem neva sort out from di previous summit - COP25 wey dem do for Madrid.

Tori be say Swedish activist Greta Thunberg bin give one passionate speech dat time, wey she warn world leaders about di dangers of climate inaction and if dem carry face comot from scientific evidence.

But even dat no help kontris reach agreement on highly controversial issues.

For example, di poorer nations dey among di first to feel di impact from climate change. Di rising sea level small by small dey swallow island nations, droughts and heat waves dey lead to crop failures.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images/BBC

So, ahead of COP26, ova 100 developing kontries don set out dia demands:

Funding (from richer nations) to fight and adapt to climate change

Compensation (again, from di richer kontries) for di effects e go get on dem, and

Money (yesso, from di rich again) to help make dia economies greener

Now imagine say you be one of di wealthy kontries.

Togada dem don pledge $100bn evri year from 2020 to meet did demands. But now, we dey 2021 and dem don only raise $79bn so far, and majority of di funds na loans (wey dem need to pay back), rada dan grants (wey dem no go need pay back).

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images/BBC

Dis topic - wey dey known as climate finance - go be one of di biggest subjects of debate.

Anoda one na di best way to run system of carbon markets and carbon credits.

Dis na mechanism wey go allow polluters to pay for emissions and dose wit greener economies to sell 'carbon credits'. E dey fair, abi? But imagine if di rich kontries just pay for 'license to pollute' instead of make dem do real change? And who go decide how much one kontri suppose pay for di emissions dem create?

Even if di Glasgow summit manage to agree on all of dis tins, to make sure say all of us dey on di same page, we need 'common time frame' for all of di green goals we don set. And dis na sometin wey no go dey easy to fix, sadly.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images/BBC

So, COP26 get mighty hill to climb even before e fit start to address di new items on wey dey dia own agenda.

Top priority na to get kontris to commit to reach net zero emissions by di middle of di century, wit more aggressive, quick-quick carbon cuts by 2030.

Also for discussion, go be di so-called nature-based solutions. Dis one mean to use nature by itself to solve some of di climate challenges - like carbon absorption, or planting shrubs and trees to protect against extreme weather events like floods or sandstorms.

Dem get a number of targeted initiatives wey also dem expect to set up to address specific challenges like to stop di use of coal and safeguard ecosystems.

Greta no dey expected for dis year summit, but di tori wey dey ground na say di Pope dey reason to make special appearance.