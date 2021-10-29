NECO result 2021: How to check NECO SSCE 2021 results

Di National Examinations Council (NECO) don release di results of di 2021 Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSCE) wey students write for July.

Na di council registrar, Professor Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi announce dis one to tori pipo for dia headquarters for Minna, Niger State on Friday, 29 October.

Professor Wushishi say sorry say di results no comot on time and tok say out of 1,233,631 candidates wey register, na 1,226,796 sit for di exams.

For di press release e tok say di number of candidates wey make five (5) Credits and above plus English and Mathematics na 878,925 and e tok say wen dem compare am wit students wey write for 2020, dem see decrease of 2.25%.

Oga Wushishi follow tok say dem see say cheating for dis year reduce pass 2020 sake of dem use tools like biometric verification.

But dem don derecognise five schools for Bauchi, Kaduna and Bayelsa and two for Katsina state for two years sake of say dem get hand for mass cheating.

E follow tok say dem don blacklist 20 supervisors for different kain offences from poor supervision to helping candidates to cheat and even bribery.

How to check di 2021 SSCE-INT result online

Go di NECO result checking website

Enta your exam year. i.e. 2021.

Enta your exam type. i.e. SSCE INTERNAL (JUN/JUL)

Enta your Token Number

Enta your registration number

Click on "check result" button to see your result

Wetin be NECO?

Di National Examinations Council (NECO) na examination board wey dey run di National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE), Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) Internal and External for students for Nigeria.

Na for April 1999, di military administration of Abdulsalami Abubakar arrange decree to create di council.

NECO na parastatal of di Nigeria goment unda di ministry of education.

Which examinations NECO dey run?

Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE)

Dis na di exam wey candidates wey dey di last stage of secondary school dey take. Dem divide di SSCE into two categories - Internal and External.

Internal na for candidates for di third and final year of dia senior secondary education while External na for candidates wey no dey for school i.e. private candidates.

Di minimum number of subjects candidate fit sit for na eight while di maximum na nine.

Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE)

Dem dey do di BECE to move form di ninth year of basic education class to senior secondary class.

Di candidates wey dey write BECE dey for dia third year of junior secondary school. NECO dey conduct di exa for federal unity colleges, armed forces secondary schools and oda federal establishments wey dey run secondary schools.

For dis one, candidate suppose sit for minimum of nine subjects and maximum of 10 and you go only pass she/he get credit for six subjects plus English and Mathematics.

National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE)