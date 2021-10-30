Father, son and daughter for Abia state wey die afta eating togeda don dey laid to rest for burial ceremony

one hour wey don pass

As pipo sight di coffins as dem begin carry dem enta di compound one afta di oda, di sober mood for di compound change from bad to worse.

Pipo begin cry, one man put im hand for head as dem carry di three coffins comot di car and lay dem side by side.

Di three coffins carry di bodies of late 52 years old Sunday Okechukwu and im two children, 17 years old Chiagozirim and 14 years old Eberechi Okechukwu to lay dem for dia final resting place on Friday, 29, October 2021, two months afta dia tragic death.

Wetin we call dis foto, Okechukwu widow siddon close to di coffins of her husband and two children during dia burial

"My sister call me say everybody for di house no dey breathe again, she say dia body don stiff, I begin dey call pipo. My mama say dem eat suya and juice. (Suya na popular spicy Nigerian street food wey dem dey make with meat wey dem cut small-small with sticks and grill)."

Victor Ukechukwu, di son of Mr Okechukwu tok as e remember wetin hapun on 25 August, 2021. Di sad incident wey take di live of seven pipo all in one night including im papa and two younger ones.

Four pikin of anoda family wey bin go di Okechukwu's house to do holiday also die on dat tragic night. All from di same mama and papa and di only children of dia family. Dem bin don bury dem early on. Tori be say dem bury di four pikin dem for Sept

Family, friends and church members gada for di Okechukwu compound for Amadike, Akanu, Bende LGA of Abia State for dia burial on Friday, 29, October 2021.

Among dem na di widow of di man and her two oda children wey survive di incident.

Wetin we call dis foto, Victor and im sister for di burial of dia papa

How e hapun

"I bin no dey around wen di incident hapun." Victor, tell our tori pesin afta di burial.

"I bin dey school wen I get call say my papa and my two siblings don die including di four pikins wey come for holiday for my house. Four pikins from one family, dem die. Di youngest na three years old.

Na seven pipo die on dat day. Four of dem na from di same papa and mama and dat na di only children dem get." E tok.

Victor wey say e rush from school on getting di call say something don hapun narrate wetin e fit remember from dat day.

"My mama tell me say my papa buy tins and come back home, afta dem chop di suya and juice, di crisis start. My mama lose consciousness, she no sabi wetin hapun again. My sister call me di next morning, becos she still dey conscious, she say everybody for di house dem no dey breathe again, dia body don stiff. I begin dey call pipo, dem come carry my mama go hospital becos she still dey breathe small-small.

My heart dey heavy, so heavy, becos my papa na di bread winner of di family, to leave us like dis, I no know how life go be, but I believe God say everything go work out fine." Victor wey be undergraduate for Abia state university tok.

Wetin we call dis foto, Okechukwu widow for her late husband burial

'My late husband na kind man'

Di burial on Friday last for about two hours.

Afta dem bring di coffin dem out, pipo get di oppourtunity to pay dia last respects while choir also sing and pastor preach.

Pipo wey come to pay dia respect wear different colours. But di surviving family wear white, di two surviving children and di widow.

Wetin we call dis foto, Pipo gada for di burial of di Okechukwus

"Na true say dem don go, one day I go meet dem face to face.

"My late husband na man with a kind heart, e no like anything wey dey disturb himself or anyone.

"Dem dey call am SECO, dat na di name of our company. If he work for you and you dey satisfied with im services, dat na wen e dey demand for im pay. But since e don happen like dis, I beg all im clients to also take heart.

"You see dat my son, e dey go work with im papa but since e don happen dis way for di sight of God, say dii three of dem dey lie down side by side today, for me, wen Christ go come, I get di faith say I go meet dem face to face." She tok.

Police dey chook eye inside wetin cause dia death

Police investigation

Police for Abia state say dem dey investigate di mata. Goment chook mouth for di mata and order for autopsy to find out wetin cause di deaths. Di result of di autopsy never dey made known to di public yet.