Obi Cubana: EFCC arrest Obinna Iyiegbu

Obinna Iyiegbu na di owner of di Cubana chain of restaurants and entertainment business for Nigeria

Tori wey we dey hear na say di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) don arrest Obinna Iyiegbu, wey pipo sabi as Obi Cubana.

Na one source with di EFCC confam di tori to BBC Pidgin.

EFCC never come out to tok why dem arrest am yet, but tori be say dem dey question am for di EFCC Abuja office.

Di 46-year old business man, Obi Cubana na from Anambra state for eastern Nigeria and e dey into entertainment and hospitality business.

E bin make headlines early dis year for July, 2021 with di burial of im mama for im hometown of Oba, Idemili South with di kain money dem spend and showcase during di burial.

Some pipo bin criticise di way dem spray money for di event dat time, but for inside exclusive interview with BBC Pidgin den, Cubana bin defend di spraying of currency notes for di ceremony by guests, say na dem get dia money and so dem fit spend am anyway dem like.

“How I go plan make pipo troway money, carry am bath? Di money na dem get am… na dem get dia money na dem get dia style.

“Those pipo no be pipo wey I fit tell ‘do dis or do dis’… but I feel say na love dem wan come show.”

E dey illegal as per Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Act regulation to spray di naira currency because dem consider am to be ‘abuse and defacing’ wey carry risk of “imprisonment for term not less than six months or fine not less than N50,000 or both”.

But Obi Cubana bin no face any legal palava for di mata at dat time wey we know of.