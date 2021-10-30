Leicester City vs Arsenal: How Gunners beat Foxes 2-0 for Premier League

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Emile Smith Rowe score di second goal for Arsenal

Arsenal beat Leicester City 2-0 for dia Premier League match on Saturday wit goals from Gabriel and Emile Smith Rowe.

Arsenal start di game well wit some smooth passes wey worry di home team.

And e no take long before dem score di first goal for di match from corner kick inside five minutes.

Gabriel jump ahead of di player wey dey mark am to head di ball inside di net from one sweet cross.

Arsenal second goal na Emile Smith Rowe score am afta Alexandre Lacazette bin dey load to shoot but di ball comot from am.

And Leicester City defender Johnny Evans bin try to clear di ball but e no fit instead e set di ball well for Smith Rowe wey blast di ball inside di net.

For now dis result mean say Arsenal don move up to fifth position for table wit 17 points while Leicester City dey number ten position for table before Saturday oda fixtures.