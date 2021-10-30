PDP National Convention: Senator Iyorchia Ayuh fit be PDP new national chairman and wetin we sabi so far

Wetin we call dis foto, Ova 3,000 delegates show for Nigeria capital to elect leaders wey go lead di opposition party ahead of 2023

Delegates for Nigeria main opposition party, di Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) don ready to elect new national leaders wey dem believe go lead di party for di next four years.

Ova 3,000 pipo gada for di Eagle's Square, for Abuja di konti capital for di national convention wit di hope say di leaders wey dem choose go give di party winning chance for di next major elections wey go dey for 2023.

Di convention suppose shele today and tomorrow and na very important part for di party preparation for di 2023 elections for di kontri.

Sometin wey di Chairman of di national convention committee, Ahmad Umaru Fintiri also believe as im say di new leaders go make di party dey kampe to win di 2023 election.

Govnors and ex-govnors, party officials and ogbonge pipo for di party don show as security tight for di venue of di convention.

Wetin we call dis foto, Senator Adeleke

BBC Pidgin tori pesin Dooshima Abu wey dey ground tok say di Eagle's Square just be like say dem do party as crowd full everywia.

Who go be di new national chairman of di PDP?

Di ansa fit be Ex-Senate president, Iyorchia Ayu.

Wia dis foto come from, IYORCHIA AYU

Be na based on say di party bin endorse Ayu middle of October as dia consensus candidate for di position of national chairman.

Di endorsement follow afta di party national executive committee bin zone di national chairmanship position to di north.

Oda tins to sabi about Senator Ayu

Na for Gboko, Benue state dem born Senator Ayu.

E bin dey lecture for di University of Jos before e enta politics.

At one time e comot from di Peoples Democratic Party go dia main opposition den join di Action Congress (AC).

For February 2007, Ayu dey arrested on top accuse terrorism but dem later release am on bail.

Im bin dey run tins as president of di senate for Nigeria Third Republic (1992-1993).

Later e hold different ministerial positions inisde di Cabinet of President Olusegun Obasanjo between 1999 and 2007.

All eyes son di PDP convention

Di 2021 convention dey happun in di middle of plenti political kasala wey don shake di party but di 29 October judgement by one Appeal court for Rivers state make party members mind coolele.

Di former chairman of di party, Uche Secondus, bin dey challenge im suspension and im bin try to block di party to hold di convention to hold.

Wetin we call dis foto, Govnors and oda ogbonge pipo for di party don show for di convention

Many party members bin claim say Oga Secondus no sabi run di party wella and dat unda im tenure planti members cross go di opposition parties - sometin wey dem bin no like at all.

Chairman of di national convention committee, Ahmad Fintiri bin tok say most of di positions for di party don get consensus candidate but three positions dey ground wey pipo dey contest.

Dem be:

Deputy National Chairman (North);

Deputy National Chairman (South); and

National Secretary.

