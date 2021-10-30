Sudan coup: Thousands of pipo don enta streets for fresh protests

Thousands of pipo don start protests across Sudan afta di military coup on Monday, as dem dey demand return to civilian-led goment.

Demonstrators for di capital Khartoum and oda cities say dem must put back di prime minister Abdullah Hamdok sharpaly.

Some medics tok say security forces kill two pipo for Khartoum - di capital -twin city, Omdurman.

Di coup leader Gen Abdel Fattah Burhan don dissolve civilian rule and arrest political leaders.

Di general, wey follow call for state of emergency, tok say im actions dey justified to avoid "civil war" and stop political infighting.

As di military don takeover, many pipo for di kontri and abroad don condem di mata.

On Saturday, demonstrators FOR Khartoum march wit Sudanese flags dey chant "No to military rule!"

"Pipo here dey very peaceful. Dis protests go kontinu to dey peaceful even wen dem put gun for our face," na so Shaheen al Shaheef, member of di Khartoum Resistance Committee, tell BBC.

"As e be so, we sabi di current situation of [Gen] Burhan - e no get anybodi for im back. Dis tin na just one-man coup, nothing dey, no-one dey for im back."

Later on Saturday, Sudan Central Doctors Committee say dem kill two protesters for Omdurman.

Di military neva make any public comments on di mata.

At least dem reportedly kill 10 protesters for clashes wit security forces dis week.

Di Sudanese authorities don cut off di internet and oda communications, plus dem don impose restriction on movement.

Until di coup wey happen for Monday, civilian and military leaders bin dey uneasy power-sharing agreement since dem overthrow long-time ruler Omar al-Bashir for 2019.

Di deal dem design na to drive Sudan towards democracy, but e come dey fragile sake of different coup attempts.