Halloween: Six Nigerian celebrities wey rock am with costumes

59 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram

Nigerians don carry dis Halloween celebration for dia head as di celebs wear costume for di day as well as di different parties wey happun to mark di event.

Halloween na obodo oyinbo holiday wey include ojuju costume, and pikin wey go waka up and down to beg for sweet.

E get influences from Catholic All Saints Day.

No be today pipo don dey celebrate halloween for Nigeria on top say na time to jaiye.

Rapper, Falz

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/@falzthebahdguy

Di rapper and musician wey im real name na Femi Falana dress up for Halloween as villain of di Batman stories, di Joker.

Di character na serious criminal wey dey dress as clown and dey rule Gotham city as di King of Crime.

Actress Stephanie Coker

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/stephaniecoker

Actress Sophie Coker carry di Squid game mata on top her head as she and her pikin bin dress as one of di most iconic props from di series.

Dem dress up as di girl doll baby, wey bin dey shout "Red Light, Green Light" for di first game of di series.

Actor and BBNaija Alumni, Elozonam Ogbolu

Wia dis foto come from, Instaram/@elozonam

Former BBnaija housemate, Elozonam also show im love for di day as im comot for not just one but two character.

Like Falz, im bin also wear Joker custume but im also do anoda illan from Batman wey dem dey call, 2 face.

Celeb stylist, Toyin Lawani

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/@tiannahempire

Celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani alsi remember celebrate di day as she dress as di Disney witch character wey dem dey call Maleficent.

Social media star, Sofiyat Ibrahim (aka, The Oddity)

Wia dis foto come from, Instagrm/@the_oddity

Social media celebrity wey dem call The Oditty currently dey Nigeria but dat one no mean say she no mark Halloween with style.

Di content creator wey many pipo sabi as one of di lead creators for body positivity, dress up as di popular cartoon character for Avatar wey dem dey call banger.

BBNaija star, Kim Oprah

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/@KimOprah

Anoda BBNaija celebrity enta social media with her own costume.