Pupils singing national anthem in flooded school - Situation for Makoko-Lagos viral video

44 minutes wey don pass

Wetin we call dis foto, Dis pikin dem don hook for house since di school close

BBC Pidgin don confirm say true true authorities don pull down di Mawumadoka foundation children school wey bin go viral for social media.

Di viral video bin show school pikins dey sing Nigeria National anthem in flood water.

Wen BBC Pidgin visit di school for Makoko Lagos on Monday, our reporter no see di pupils dia and di building no dey dia again.

We see small wooden room wia dem pack di school chairs and tables.

Plenti part of Makoko community dey ontop Lagos lagoon water, na dia dem build di school.

Water surround di school compound so na boat pipo dey use move around for dia and in a while di water dey cause flooding.

Tori be say flood from di Lagos lagoon enta di school some months ago.

Na dat time dem make di video to use beg for money to do sand filling of di school.

Di video go viral last weekend and attract plenti negative comments. Na one NGO foundation build di school.

Various groups including government representatives visit di school on Monday to confirm di true condition of di school after di video go viral.

We fit confirm say di foundation wey get di school dey registered as NGO, but we no get confirmation say di school dey registered.

Wetin school owner tok

Wetin we call dis foto, Building of di school for Makoko

Joshua Martins wey be di founder of one NGO wey dey run di school tell BBC Pidgin say dem wan begin di rebuilding process of di school.

But di plan na before di video go viral and begin draw attention of pipo to di school.

Joshua say dem pull am down sake of say sponsors send dem moni to use build better structure for di premises.

E say "we get up to 350 pupils for di school and 100 out of dat number na orphans.

Na free school, we dey even feed di kids and dey give me free books and uniforms".

"We dey try give dese pikins easy access to education as plenti of dem no fit go school due to distance and oda challenges".

Wetin Lagos State goment tok?

Lagos goment on Saturday release statement say dem dey aware say di school na private school wey wan use di video raise money to facilitate di school.

Commissioner for Education Folasade Adefisayo tell BBC Pidgin say dem send officials to go check di progress of work dia on Monday.

Makoko get three goment schools, and plenti of dis kain free private schools we di owners build ontop water.

How parents and pupils react

Some parents of di pupils tell BBC say dia pikins just dey for house dey do nothing since dem pull down di school building.