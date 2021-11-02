Building collapse in Ikoyi: Femi Osibona whereabouts, updates afta 21 storey building crash

21 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Lasema

Di number of pipo wey don die from di Ikoyi building collapse don increase.

Lagos State goment announce say dem don recover about 14 deadi bodi so far.

And authorities for Nigeria commercial capital say dem comot nine odas alive from di rubble.

Dis na di second day afta di high-rise building wey bin stand for Gerrard Road, Ikoyi fall down into pieces.

Since then, different informate don comot including condolence message from di Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari.

Wia dis foto come from, Other Wetin we call dis foto, Building collapse in Ikoyi - Foto of afta di collapse

Here be ten of the tins wey don happun since di building fall.

Access to di site dey blocked

Di Lagos State goment don block di road wey dey lead to Gerrard road wia di building bin collapse.

Authorities don block di location make e help rescue efforts and access to di site.

E dey for major road for di commercial capital

Di closure of di street ot enable rescue operations go choke sake of say Gerrard na one very important road.

Dis na as e follow connect one of di elite estates for Ikoyi Parkview and connect through Alexander to di Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge.

Di president don order full support for survivors

President Muhaamadu Buhari for im condolence speech on top di Ikoyi Building collapse say make hospitals dem arrange better support for for di rescued.

E tok dis one even as im ask authorities to increase dia ginger for inside di rescue efforts.

Di death toll don increase

Lagos state goment tok for dia latest press release say dem don recover 10 dead bodies.

Howeva by 2pm on Tuesday 2 November, 2021 di report comot say 14 dead bodi na im comot from di building.

Rescue officials fit hear signs of life for di rubbles

Even with di death toll increase, rescue workers for di building collapse say dem still dey hear signs of life.

BBC tori pesin wey enta dem tell am say dem bin hear di voice of woman for di rubble and dem bin dey try to reach am.

Wia dis foto come from, LASEMA

Three pipo don dey discharged from hospital

Lagos State Deputy govnor, Kadri Hamzat don announce say dem don discharge three pipo from inside di victims of di building collapse.

Ealso reveal say di six wey still dey hospital for now dey for stable condition.

Lagos State goment don announce say dem go handle hospital bill of survivors

On Tuesday, di Deputy Govnor of Lagos State, Kadri Obafemi Hamzat reveal say di state goment go pay medical bills for di rescued victims of di collapse.

E tok ds one even as im go di site to monitor di ongoing search and rescue wey dey happun.

We neva know wia di developer, Femi Osibona dey

Wia dis foto come from, FACEBOOK

Olufemi Adegoke Osibona and Fourscore Homes Limited suffer huge loss on Monday wen 21 storey building for Gerard road Ikoyi collapse.

Osibona na di Managing Director of Fourscore Homes Limited and di developer of di 21 storey building wey collapse.

Unconfirmed reports be say oga Femi bin dey di site wen di building collapse.

But as at Tuesday evening, Femi wherabouts no dey clear.

Lagos goment don suspend building control oga

Lagos govnor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu don order di indefinite suspension of di Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) oga, Gbolahan Oki.

Dis oen na di first step in di investigation wey di state tok say dem go do on top di building collapse mata.

Wia dis foto come from, LASG

Rescue Operation still dey on

Na Army dey cordinate di rescue operations now for di collapsed building for ikoyi.