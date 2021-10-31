Update on PDP national convention: New PDP national chairman, 25 yr-old youth leader, full list of excos

Peoples Democratic Party - PDP don get new National Working Committee to lead di party into Nigeria 2023 general elections.

Nigeria main opposition party [PDP] new leaders wey Senator Iyocha Ayu go lead emerge from di October 30 National Convention wey conclude on Sunday morning.

Di choice of a 25 year-old Muhammed Kadade Suleiman as PDP Youth leader don turn di high point of di just concluded PDP national convention.

See di full list of PDP new National Working Committee [NWC]

1. National Chairman - Sen. Dr. Iyorchia Ayu

2. Deputy National Chairman - (North) Amb. Umar Iliya Damagum

3. Deputy National Chairman - (South) Amb. Taofeek Arapaja

4. National Secretary - Sen. Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu

5. National Treasurer - Hon. Ahmed Yayari Mohammed

6. National Organising Secretary - Hon. Umar Bature

7. National Financial Secretary - Daniel Woyengikuro

8. National Women Leader - Prof Stella Effah

9. National Youth Leader - Muhammed Kadade Suleiman

10. National Legal Adviser - Kamaldeen Adeyemi Ajibade SAN

11. National Publicity Secretary - Hon. Debo Ologunagba

12. National Auditor - Okechukwu Obiechina Daniel

13. Deputy National Secretary - Arch. Setonji Koshoede

14. Deputy National Treasurer - Ndubisi Eneh David

15. Deputy National Publicity Secretary - Alh. Ibrahim Abdullahi

16. Deputy Org. Sec. - Sen. Chief Ighoyota Amori

17. Deputy National Fin. Sec. - Hon. Adamu D. U. Kamale

18. Deputy National Women Leader - Hajara Yakubu Wanka

19. Deputy National Youth Leader - Timothy Osadolor

20. Deputy National Legal Adviser - Barr. Okechukwu Osuoha

21. Deputy National Auditor - Hon. Abdulrahman Mohammed.

PDP Youth leader - 25 year-old Muhammed Kadade Suleiman

Suleiman believe say im emergence as di PDP national youth leader go re-awake di hope of di youths.

Im say youths feel cheated sake of di way politicians dey run tins.

Muhammed Kadade Suleiman say im dey just about two years older than di Peoples Democratic Party.

Im say if a 28 year old paliamentarian Anthony Enahoro bin move di motion for Nigeria Independence in di 1950s dem im go fit rep you wella.

Since wey di PDP choose am, di mata don become national discuss.

Di Nigerian national youth policy (2009) define youth as between 18-35 years.

Tori be say in many cases na pipo wey dey older than dis age range dey occupy youth leader post for di kontri.

Ova 3,000 delegates from di 36 states of Nigeria show for Abuja di capital to elect dis new leaders.

Former vice president don congratulate Iyorchia Ayu as di new national chairman of Nigeria main opposition party PDP.

Atiku Abubakar say dis na time to rally around di elected executives.

Ayu na a former senate president of Nigeria and im gatz brace up for di task of re-uniting di party ahead of di 2023 votes.