Buhari COP26 summit trip: Nigeria leader Muhammadu Buhari plan for Glasgow summit
President Muhammadu Buhari go leave Abuja on Sunday to travel go Glasgow, Scotland.
Di Nigerian leader dey go attend di 26th Conference of Parties [COP26] of di United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.
President Buhari dey expected to tok about Nigeria key priorities and action to tackle climate change on Tuesday, November 2 during di COP26 summit.
Im go also tok about di progress on di west African kontri movement to low carbon economy in line wit achieving di Paris Climate Agreement.
African and oda world leaders dey attend di all important climate change summit wey begin today inside Glasgow, Scotland.
Expectations for dis COP26 event dey high.
But wetin e be exactly, who dey go, and wetin dey at stake? Read on for all you need to know about di latest round of climate change tok-tok.
Wetin be COP26?
COP - short for Conference of di Parties - na annual summit wey dey bring together 197 kontris to discuss climate change and how nations - and all of us - dey plan to tackle am.
Na part of di United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change - one international treaty wey kontri and territory sign by for di world wit di hope say dem go limit di impact of human activity ontop di climate.
COP26 go be di 26th gathering since di treaty start for 21 March 1994. Dis year e go happun for Scotland largest city, Glasgow, between 1-12 November.
How important COP26 be?
E dey very important.
COP26 go be di first summit wey go look back ontop di kain progress wey we don make - or fail to make - since di Paris Climate Agreement wey dem sign for 2015.
Di agreement, wey also dey known as di Paris Accord, na humans game plan to avoid climate disaster.
Dem don recognise say if global warming kontinu as e dey go, as e dey rise past 1.5C above di temperatures we bin get for pre-industrial times, many of di changes to di planet go dey irreversible.
So for di Paris hustle - COP21 - dem set key goals for all of us all make we avoid serious climate change. All di signatories bin pledge to:
- reduce greenhouse gasses,
- boost renewable energy production,
- keep di global temperature increase to "well below" 2C (3.6F) wit aim to limit am to 1.5C (2.7F), and
- commit billions of dollars to help poorer kontries deal wit di impact from climate change.
Dem also agree then say every five years, dem go review di progress dem don make. Di first one bin suppose happun for 2020 at COP26, but due because of di coronavirus pandemic, dem gatz move to 2021.