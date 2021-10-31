How to keep your penis clean, checkout dis healthy tips

31 October 2021, 19:00 WAT New Informate 32 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

To practice good hygiene dey important for pesin health whether you be man or woman.

If you be man one of di important organs for your body na your penis.

Di penis na sex organ for men, and e dey mature during puberty.

Apart from im sexual function, di penis na wia urine dey pass comot from di body.

And to keep dat area clean sabi pipo don give tips on how to keep dat area clean so dat e go work well.

Tips on how to keep your penis clean

Wash di penis wit warm water every day wen you dey shower or bath.

If you get foreskin, pull am softly-softly and wash di under well-well.

If you no wash di under di foreskin well, one liquid substance wey dem dey call smegma fit begin gather dia.

Smegma na one natural lubricant wey dey keep di penis moist. Na for di head of di penis e dey and under di foreskin.

If smegma build up for di foreskin, e go start to dey smell and e go stop you from easily pulling your foreskin back and e go become breeding ground for bacteria.

Dis fit cause redness and swelling of di head of your penis, dis condition dem dey call am balanitis.

And e you get baby for house sabi pipo say make you no try pull back di foreskin of baby or young boy wit force as dis fit dem painful and cause am harm.

Di reason why dem tok so na because dia foreskin fit still dey attached to di head of di penis and neva retract fully.

At dis stage of dia development, no need to clean inside di foreskin.

How to avoid to get sore for your penis

Too much washing of di penis wit soap and shower gels fit cause sore.

To wash your penis once a day wit warm water and then dry am gently dey enough to maintain good hygiene.

If you want to use soap, choose mild or non-perfumed soap to reduce di risk of skin irritation.

Avoid to use talc and deodorants for your penis, as e go cause irritation.

Blokus and pubic area

No forget to clean di base of di penis and di blokus area. Sweat and hair can combine to produce one strong smell, just like bad smell from armpits.

Dat area need frequent washing to stop sweat to accumulate, especially as dem dey enclosed for underwear for most of di day.

Make sure say di area between di base of di blokus and di anus dey also clean and odour-free.

Look out for any unusual lumps or swellings for your blokus wey no dey dia before.