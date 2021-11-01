Invictus Obi: EFCC explain why dem wan Obinwanne Okeke to permanently loss im properties

Wia dis foto come from, Forbes

One Federal High Court for Lagos don order say Obinwanne George Okeke aka Invictus Obi go temporary lose two houses for Abuja and two cars alias forfeiture.

Justice Peter Lifu give di order afta one ex parte motion wey lawyer to Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Chinenye Okezie file and argue.

According to EFCC, dem go use di properties to settle foreign victims of Invictus Obi fraud through di United States of America Consulate.

Di properties wey Invictus Obi go forfeit na House 4 Oakville Estate, Kado Kuchi, Abuja and anoda five-bedroom duplex for Standard Estate, Kabusa, Abuja.

Den di motor na one Toyota Corolla wit Registration Number: RBC6238N and anoda Toyota Corolla Sport wey dem neva register.

Invictus Obi dey currently serve 10-year prison sentence for America for im involvement inside cyber fraud wey amount to $11 million afta court convict am 17th February 2021.

Before im conviction, Forbes bin celebrate Obi as one of Africa best 30 business pipo wey dey less dan 30 years for di year 2016,

Justice Lifu also order say make EFCC publish di order (forfeiture of property) for newspaper inside Nigeria within 14 days for any interested party to show cause why di order no suppose dey permanent.

Dem adjourn di mata till 30 November, to make final decision on di forfeiture application.

EFCC support dia application for di forfeiture wit one affidavit wey one of dia investigators, Usman Abdulhamid swear in.

Abdulhamid note say Invictus Obi don already forfeit N280,555,010, N240,250,904.46 and N40,304,106.19 to di Federal goment.

"Dis application dey important in order to settle victims of di fraud through di United States of America Consulate.