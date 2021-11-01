Halloween Costumes: From Squid Game to Star Wars see as odas celebrities take mark dis year Halloween

Celebrities all ova di world and odas unveil dia special costume wey dem use take mark dis year 2021 Halloween festival.

Some few number of celebrities get di inspiration for dia outfits from di popular Netflix original movie, Squid Game, while odas from oda tins for pop culture.

Pipo across di world dey celebrate di Halloween festival wey be di scariest night of di year evri 31 October.

Here na how some of di celebs worldwide take turn up for di Halloween.

Actress Kerry Washington, knack her no. 456 Squid Game-inspired tracksuit.

American singer and rapper, Lizzo post her transformation into Baby Yoda character for Star Wars and also wear di Squid Game costume take perform on stage.

Harry Styles make news with im Wizard of Oz Dorothy get-up costume during concert for Madison Square Garden and tag am "Harryween."

Singer Hayley Kiyoko follow join di Squid Game excitement.

Hailey Bieber wey be wife of singer, Justin Bieber dress as Britney Spears during her "...Baby One More Time" era

Nigeria media personality, Stephanie Coker and her little daughter also dress as di machine character from Squid Game.

Scroll don to see more interesting looks from di scariest night of di year.

