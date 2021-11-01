South Africa elections today: All you need to sabi South Africa Parliamentary election as e dey happun

56 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC)

South Africans dey go vote in local government elections today (1 November 2021).

Dis go be di kontri 6th local elections since 1994.

Pipo go elect local decision makers for dia communities, no be di political party to lead di kontri at large.

More dan 320 political parties dey contest di South Africa local government elections dis year.

Di electorate go vote for district councillors and mayors wey go deliver basic services like water and sanitation, waste removal, electricity and road maintenance.

But voter apathy still remain high (na im mean say pipo no dey too comot to vote).

Di Independent Electoral Commission say one third of eligible voters still neva register to cast dia ballots.

Meanwhile, di governing African National Congress (ANC) dey face tough test afta plenti cases of string of corruption scandals and fight-fight.

Di party also dey face gbas-gbos sake of poor services and big inequality 27 years afta di kontri end white minority rule.

Di ANC rise to power for 1994 draw line unda many years of racist oppression of di kontri majority Blacks by di descendents of white settlers.

Di polls go open by 0500 GMT and e dey expected to close by 1900 GMT.

"I dey here to vote for change," na so one 67-year old pensioner Xinyenyani Mthembu tell tori pipo for Reuters for one polling station for Soweto township.

"I don dey very much loyal (to di ANC) for so many years bicos e get improvements but e no dey enuf.

Anoda voter, 26-year old student, Nkateko Maranele, tell Reuters say "I dey here to vote for di ANC. E get one saying say e beta di devil you know pass di one wey you no know".

Di official opposition party, Democratic Alliance, dey hope to increase im footprint for dis election.