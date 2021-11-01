Ikoyi building collapse: 21-storey-building fall for Lagos wit fear say many dey trapped
One 21-storey building don collapse for Ikoyi area of Lagos, Nigeria commercial capital.
Unconfirmed tori be say many pipo fit dey trapped for inside di building wey collapse on Monday 1, November.
One eye witness say around 2:25pm dem notice say everywia bin dey shake and later di building collapse.
Eyewitness claim say di building wey fall down na 21 storey, while buildings standing beside am na 14 storey.
Authorities confam say at least one pesin don die for inside di building collapse.
Lagos State Emergency Service, LASEMA say di agency don activate im emergency response plan to di above incident.
And rescuers still dey on ground to see if more pipo dey trapped.
All first responders dey on dia way to secure di scene as dem don already dispatch di heavy duty equipment and life detection equipment.
Ikoyi building collapse fotos
We eye still dey dis tori wey just land and we go bring una more as e dey comot. Make una load di page again to see di full tori.