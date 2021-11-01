COP26 in Pictures: President Muhammadu Buhari plus oda world leaders arrive Scotland for di ogbonge Climate Change Summit

one hour wey don pass

Wetin we call dis foto, Air Force One land Edinburgh Airport

Air Force One no be di only plane wey don land Scotland for COP26.

Plenty kontris airports don dey fill up with planes from around di globe as world leaders and delegates dey arrive.

Aircraft from Africa, di Middle East and South America dey among di first to land on di opening day of di conference - and planespotters dey ground to photograph dem.

US President Joe Biden don land di COP26 venue for Glasgow, afta e fly from di G20 summit for Rome via Edinburgh Airport.

Wetin we call dis foto, Biden land Glasgow

E travel between Scotland two biggest cities inside motorcade.

As e reach, dem picture am as e dey greet UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and di UN Secretary-General António Guterres dey hail world leaders as dem land Glasgow.

Wia dis foto come from, PA Media

Di two of dem don meet around 120 world leaders wit fist bumps as di COP26 summit prepares to get into full swing.

Di Prince of Wales and di Duchess of Cornwall don also reach di summit.

Wia dis foto come from, PA Media

Nigeria President, Muhammadu Buhari don also reach Glasgow to participate for di 26th Conference of Parties (COP26) to di United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

President Buhari dey expected to tok about Nigeria key priorities and action to tackle climate change on Tuesday, November 2 during di COP26 summit.

Wia dis foto come from, BASHIR AHMAD

Im go also tok about di progress on di west African kontri movement to low carbon economy in line wit achieving di Paris Climate Agreement.

Oda African leaders dey attend di all important climate change summit.

Wia dis foto come from, EMMERSON DAMBUDZO MNANGAGWA

Wia dis foto come from, PA Media Wetin we call dis foto, Boris Johnson greet Sierra Leone President Julius Maada Bio

Wia dis foto come from, PA Media Wetin we call dis foto, Boris Johnson welcome Comoros President Azali Assoumani come di Cop26 summit

Wia dis foto come from, PA Media Wetin we call dis foto, Slovakia President Zuzana Caputova don land for di summit

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson begin im speech by welcoming everybody come COP and Glasgow.

E say two degrees more to global temperatures go endanger food supplies, three degrees more go bring more wildfires and cyclones, while four degrees and "we go say bye-bye to di whole cities".

"Di longer we fail to act di worse e go get and di higher di price when we eventually dey forced by catastrophe to act," e tok.

Who be Who is Who at COP26?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images, PA Media

More than 20,000 delegates from almost 200 kontris dey expected to land for Glasgow for COP26.

Large numbers of climate experts, activists and journalists also dey travel go Scotland.

But who be di main names to look out for?

Joe Biden

Di US president reverse im predecessor Donald Trump decision to withdraw from di Paris Agreement.

E don vow to make di fight against climate change top priority.

Di US na di world biggest economy and second biggest emitter, so dem get serious role to play.

Xie Zhenhua

As China special envoy for climate, e dey represent President Xi Jinping.

Xie serve as kontri chief negotiator during key climate meetings between 2007 and 2018.

E dey believed to don help push di Paris accord over the line for 2015.

Wetin China dey do mata to everybody, as dem be di biggest source of carbon dioxide for di world and dem dey responsible for around 28% of global emissions.

Patricia Espinosa

Espinosa, na former Mexican minister of foreign affairs.

She be UN chief climate negotiator.

She also be one of di few women wey go sit for di summit high table.

Narendra Modi

India na di world third-largest carbon emitter.

E neva announce dia net-zero year and dem neva also submit to di UN updated climate plan wit raised carbon-reduction ambition wey di Paris agreement dey require every five years.

Many pipo go dey hope say Prime Minister Modi go dey ready to make concrete promises for Glasgow.

Alok Sharma

Di British MP dey lead di summit as COP26 president.

Im job na to persuade delegates to agree to measures to limit greenhouse gas emissions.

Wetin we call dis foto, Hundreds of pipo dey wait patiently to dey allowed to enta Glasgow summit venue

Hundreds of pipo wey dey accredited to enta di Blue Zone for di SEC venue - where di key talks dey take place - still dey inside big queue for di main entrance.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

United Nations Secretary General António Guterres na one of di loudest advocates for urgent action on cutting greenhouse gas emissions.

E tel di conference say "our addiction to fossil fuels dey push humanity to di brink".

"Either we stop am or e go stop us. And time don reah to say, enough. Enough of killing ourselves wit carbon. Enough of treating nature like toilet. Enough of burning and drilling and mining our way deeper. We dey dig our own graves."Antonio Guterres

24 year old climate activist, Txai Surui wey come from one of di most vulnerable parts of di world say her pipo don dey live there there for 6,000 years.

She say now di climate dey warm, animals dey disappear and plants no dey comot flower like before.

"Di Earth dey speak: she tells us we no get more time," she tok.

Climate change impacts dey happun now, no be for 2030 or 2050, she tok.